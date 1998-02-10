Advances in Virus Research, Volume 50

D.H. Kruger, R. Ulrich, M. Nassal, and H. Meisel, Core Particles of Hepatitis B Virus as Carrier for Foreign Epitopes.

M. Tognon, G. Barbanti-Brodano, F. Martinit, M. de Mattei, and L. Lazzarin, BK and JC Human Polymaviruses and Simian Virus 40: Natural History of Infection in Humans, Experimental Oncogenicity and Association with Human Tumors.

J.E. Johnson, A. Scheenemann, and V. Reddy, The Structure and Function of Nodavirus Particles: A Paradigm for Understanding Chemical Biology.

D.G. Muller, M. Kapp, and R. Knippers, Viruses in Marine Brown Algae.

W.J. Neubert and R. Sedlmeier, The Replicative Complex of Paramyxoviruses: Structure and Function.

F. Gonzales-Scarano, D. Kolson, and E. Lavi, The Effects of HIV in the Central Nervous System.