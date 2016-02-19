Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120398232, 9780080583136

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Max Lauffer Frederik Bang Karl Maramorosch Kenneth Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080583136
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 409
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
161.00
136.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
409
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583136

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Max Lauffer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biophysics, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Frederik Bang Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathobiology Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, Maryland

Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Kenneth Smith Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.