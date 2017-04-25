Advances in Virus Research, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Zoonotic Potential of Emerging Paramyxoviruses: Knowns and Unknowns
P.A. Thibault, R.E. Watkinson, A. Moreira-Soto, J.F. Drexler and B. Lee
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Known Highly Lethal Emergent Paramyxoviruses: Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus
- 3 Unknown Zoonotic Potential of Paramyxoviruses
- 4 Ecological Factors Driving Zoonotic Paramyxovirus Emergence
- 5 Virus–Host Molecular Interactions Affecting Paramyxovirus Emergence
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Metabolomics: Strategies to Define the Role of Metabolism in Virus Infection and Pathogenesis
M. Manchester and A. Anand
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Metabolomics Analytical Strategy and Study Design
- 3 Using Metabolomics to Characterize Viral Infections
- 4 Metabolomics to Discover Target Networks for Broad Spectrum Antivirals
- 5 Conclusions and Future Trends
Chapter Three: The Envelope Proteins of the Bunyavirales
P. Guardado-Calvo and F.A. Rey
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bunyavirus Entry Into Cells
- 3 Bunyavirus Gc Is a Class II Fusion Protein
- 4 The Target Membrane-Interacting Region
- 5 pH-Sensing Mechanisms
- 6 Lipid Sensing
- 7 The Stem Region
- 8 Newly Identified pGc-Like Envelope Proteins
- 9 Projections for Gc From Other Members of the Bunyavirales Order
- 10 Hantavirus Gn Is Homologous to Alphavirus E2
- 11 Discussion
Chapter Four: Insect-Specific Viruses: A Historical Overview and Recent Developments
C.M. Roundy, S.R. Azar, S.L. Rossi, S.C. Weaver and N. Vasilakis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Biological Characteristics of Value
- 4 Specific Viral Families
- 5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Description
Advances in Virus Research, Volume 98, the latest in a series first published in 1953, covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology. Topics in this new release include Zoonotic Potential of Emerging Paramyxoviruses: Knowns and Unknowns, Metabolomics: Strategies to Define the Role of Metabolism in Virus Infection and Pathogenesis, The Envelope Proteins of the Bunyavirales, and Insect-Specific Viruses: A Historical Overview and Recent Developments. The series is a valuable resource for information on all topics of virus research, from bacteriophages, to human viruses.
Readership
Virologists, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 25th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125977
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125960
About the Serial Editors
Margaret Kielian Serial Editor
Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Thomas Mettenleiter Serial Editor
Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany
Nationality: German
1963-1967: Elementary School
1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)
1976: Diploma (Abitur)
1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service
1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany
1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,
Tuebingen, Germany
1985: Ph.D. in Genetics
1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Department of Microbiology
1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals
1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)
since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany
since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')
since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald
Scientific Work:
More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany
Marilyn J. Roossinck Serial Editor
Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA