Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128125960, 9780128125977

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 98

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Margaret Kielian Thomas Mettenleiter Marilyn J. Roossinck
eBook ISBN: 9780128125977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128125960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th April 2017
Page Count: 154
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Zoonotic Potential of Emerging Paramyxoviruses: Knowns and Unknowns
P.A. Thibault, R.E. Watkinson, A. Moreira-Soto, J.F. Drexler and B. Lee

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Known Highly Lethal Emergent Paramyxoviruses: Nipah Virus and Hendra Virus
  • 3 Unknown Zoonotic Potential of Paramyxoviruses
  • 4 Ecological Factors Driving Zoonotic Paramyxovirus Emergence
  • 5 Virus–Host Molecular Interactions Affecting Paramyxovirus Emergence
  • 6 Summary
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Metabolomics: Strategies to Define the Role of Metabolism in Virus Infection and Pathogenesis
M. Manchester and A. Anand

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Metabolomics Analytical Strategy and Study Design
  • 3 Using Metabolomics to Characterize Viral Infections
  • 4 Metabolomics to Discover Target Networks for Broad Spectrum Antivirals
  • 5 Conclusions and Future Trends

Chapter Three: The Envelope Proteins of the Bunyavirales
P. Guardado-Calvo and F.A. Rey

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Bunyavirus Entry Into Cells
  • 3 Bunyavirus Gc Is a Class II Fusion Protein
  • 4 The Target Membrane-Interacting Region
  • 5 pH-Sensing Mechanisms
  • 6 Lipid Sensing
  • 7 The Stem Region
  • 8 Newly Identified pGc-Like Envelope Proteins
  • 9 Projections for Gc From Other Members of the Bunyavirales Order
  • 10 Hantavirus Gn Is Homologous to Alphavirus E2
  • 11 Discussion

Chapter Four: Insect-Specific Viruses: A Historical Overview and Recent Developments
C.M. Roundy, S.R. Azar, S.L. Rossi, S.C. Weaver and N. Vasilakis

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Background
  • 3 Biological Characteristics of Value
  • 4 Specific Viral Families
  • 5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
  • Acknowledgments

Description

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 98, the latest in a series first published in 1953, covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology. Topics in this new release include Zoonotic Potential of Emerging Paramyxoviruses: Knowns and Unknowns, Metabolomics: Strategies to Define the Role of Metabolism in Virus Infection and Pathogenesis, The Envelope Proteins of the Bunyavirales, and Insect-Specific Viruses: A Historical Overview and Recent Developments. The series is a valuable resource for information on all topics of virus research, from bacteriophages, to human viruses.

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists

Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128125977
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128125960

About the Serial Editors

Margaret Kielian Serial Editor

Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter Serial Editor

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

Marilyn J. Roossinck Serial Editor

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

