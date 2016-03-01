Advances in Virus Research, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Functional Genomic Strategies for Elucidating Human–Virus Interactions: Will CRISPR Knockout RNAi and Haploid Cells?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Host–Virus Genetic Screens
- 3 RNAi Genetic Screening Technologies and Approaches
- 4 Haploid Cell Genetic Screening Technology and Approach
- 5 CRISPR/Cas9 Genetic Screening Technologies and Approaches
- 6 Comparison of HRV-HF Screens: Arrayed MORR RNAi Versus Pooled CRISPR/Cas9
- 7 Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Alphaherpesvirus Latency: A Dynamic State of Transcription and Reactivation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 A Working Definition of Latency
- 3 Model Systems to Study Alphaherpesvirus Latency
- 4 Establishment of Latency
- 5 The Dynamic State of Alphaherpesvirus Latency
- 6 Conclusions and Unanswered Questions
Chapter Three: Nuclear Egress of Herpesviruses: The Prototypic Vesicular Nucleocytoplasmic Transport
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Nucleus
- 3 Herpesvirus Nuclear Egress
- 4 Nuclear Egress as a Cellular Nuclear Export Mechanism
- 5 Alternative Herpesvirus Nuclear Escape Pathways
- 6 Nuclear Egress in Other Virus Families
- 7 Summary
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Structure and Associated Biological Functions of Viroids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biophysical Properties as Basis for Functional Activity
- 3 Structure of Pospiviroidae
- 4 Structure of Avsunviroidae
- 5 Structural Motifs and Their Biological Function
- 6 Perspective
- Acknowledgments
Index
Description
Readership
Virologists, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052372
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048214
About the Serial Editors
Margaret Kielian Serial Editor
Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Thomas Mettenleiter Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany