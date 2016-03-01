Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128048214, 9780128052372

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 94

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Margaret Kielian Karl Maramorosch Thomas Mettenleiter
eBook ISBN: 9780128052372
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128048214
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2016
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Functional Genomic Strategies for Elucidating Human–Virus Interactions: Will CRISPR Knockout RNAi and Haploid Cells?

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Host–Virus Genetic Screens
  • 3 RNAi Genetic Screening Technologies and Approaches
  • 4 Haploid Cell Genetic Screening Technology and Approach
  • 5 CRISPR/Cas9 Genetic Screening Technologies and Approaches
  • 6 Comparison of HRV-HF Screens: Arrayed MORR RNAi Versus Pooled CRISPR/Cas9
  • 7 Future Directions
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Alphaherpesvirus Latency: A Dynamic State of Transcription and Reactivation

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 A Working Definition of Latency
  • 3 Model Systems to Study Alphaherpesvirus Latency
  • 4 Establishment of Latency
  • 5 The Dynamic State of Alphaherpesvirus Latency
  • 6 Conclusions and Unanswered Questions

Chapter Three: Nuclear Egress of Herpesviruses: The Prototypic Vesicular Nucleocytoplasmic Transport

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 The Nucleus
  • 3 Herpesvirus Nuclear Egress
  • 4 Nuclear Egress as a Cellular Nuclear Export Mechanism
  • 5 Alternative Herpesvirus Nuclear Escape Pathways
  • 6 Nuclear Egress in Other Virus Families
  • 7 Summary
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Structure and Associated Biological Functions of Viroids

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Biophysical Properties as Basis for Functional Activity
  • 3 Structure of Pospiviroidae
  • 4 Structure of Avsunviroidae
  • 5 Structural Motifs and Their Biological Function
  • 6 Perspective
  • Acknowledgments

Index

Description

Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.

Key Features

  • Contain contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of virology

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists.

