Advances in Urologic Imaging, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641654, 9780323641661

Advances in Urologic Imaging, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 45-3

1st Edition

Authors: Samir Taneja
eBook ISBN: 9780323641661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641654
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Advances in Urologic Imaging

Use of Dual-Energy Computed Tomography for Evaluation of Genitourinary Diseases

Imaging of Solid Renal Masses

Imaging of Cystic Renal Masses

Image-Guided Renal Interventions

Practical Approach to Adrenal Imaging

Upper and Lower Tract Urothelial Imaging Using Computed Tomography Urography

Diffusion-Weighted Genitourinary Imaging

Technique of Multiparametric MR Imaging of the Prostate 　

Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Interpretation Including Prostate

Imaging Reporting and Data System Version 2

Multiparametric Prostate MR Imaging: Impact on Clinical Staging and Decision Making

Prostate MR Imaging for Posttreatment Evaluation and Recurrence

Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using 11C-Choline PET/Computed Tomography

Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using Fluciclovine

Advances in Urologic Imaging: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen Ligand PET Imaging

Description

Dr. Samir Taneja is serving as the Guest Editor for this issue that provides updated and technical content on imaging techniques in urology. Top experts  provide clinical reviews on the following topics: Dual-Energy Computed Tomography in Genitourinary Imaging; Diffusion-Weighted Genitourinary Imaging; Upper and Lower Tract Urothelial Imaging Using Computed Tomography Urography; Imaging of Solid Renal Masses; Imaging of Cystic Renal Masses; Image-Guided Renal Interventions; Practical Approach to Adrenal Imaging; Technique of Multi-parametric MRI of the prostate; Multi-parametric MRI- Interpretation Including PIRADS v2; Prostate MRI for Staging; Prostate MRI for Post-Treatment Evaluation and Recurrence; Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using 11C-Choline PET/Computed Tomography; Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using Fluciclovine; and Gallium-68 Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET Imaging. Readers will come away with a clearer understanding of how the latest imaging modalities are utilized for disease diagnosis and management.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323641661
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641654

About the Authors

Samir Taneja Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

