Advances in Urologic Imaging, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 45-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Advances in Urologic Imaging
Use of Dual-Energy Computed Tomography for Evaluation of Genitourinary Diseases
Imaging of Solid Renal Masses
Imaging of Cystic Renal Masses
Image-Guided Renal Interventions
Practical Approach to Adrenal Imaging
Upper and Lower Tract Urothelial Imaging Using Computed Tomography Urography
Diffusion-Weighted Genitourinary Imaging
Technique of Multiparametric MR Imaging of the Prostate
Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Interpretation Including Prostate
Imaging Reporting and Data System Version 2
Multiparametric Prostate MR Imaging: Impact on Clinical Staging and Decision Making
Prostate MR Imaging for Posttreatment Evaluation and Recurrence
Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using 11C-Choline PET/Computed Tomography
Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using Fluciclovine
Advances in Urologic Imaging: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen Ligand PET Imaging
Dr. Samir Taneja is serving as the Guest Editor for this issue that provides updated and technical content on imaging techniques in urology. Top experts provide clinical reviews on the following topics: Dual-Energy Computed Tomography in Genitourinary Imaging; Diffusion-Weighted Genitourinary Imaging; Upper and Lower Tract Urothelial Imaging Using Computed Tomography Urography; Imaging of Solid Renal Masses; Imaging of Cystic Renal Masses; Image-Guided Renal Interventions; Practical Approach to Adrenal Imaging; Technique of Multi-parametric MRI of the prostate; Multi-parametric MRI- Interpretation Including PIRADS v2; Prostate MRI for Staging; Prostate MRI for Post-Treatment Evaluation and Recurrence; Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using 11C-Choline PET/Computed Tomography; Imaging of Prostate Cancer Using Fluciclovine; and Gallium-68 Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET Imaging. Readers will come away with a clearer understanding of how the latest imaging modalities are utilized for disease diagnosis and management.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641661
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641654
Samir Taneja Author
The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA