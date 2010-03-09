Advances in Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 4-3
1st Edition
Authors: Vikram Dogra
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705539
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2010
Page Count: 240
While other modalities such as MRI, PET/CT, and MDCT have achieved importance in the field of diagnostic radiology, ultrasound has not stood still. This issue reviews the latest advances in ultrasound technology and provides a basis for its importance in clinical practice.
Vikram Dogra Author
Professor of Radiology, Department of Imaging Sciences, Director of Ultrasound, Associate Chair of Education & Research, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY,
