Advances in Ultra-low Emission Control Technologies for Coal-Fired Power Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Coal-fired power plants and pollutant emissions
2. Coal-fired power plants emission standards
3. Key technologies for ultra-low emission Coal-fired power plants
4. Cases of ultra-low emission Coal-fired power plants
5. Fine particles characteristics of ultra-low emission Coal-fired power plants
6. Mercury characteristics of ultra-low emission Coal-fired power plants
7. Economics of ultra-low emission Coal-fired power plants
Description
Advances in Ultra-low Emission Control Technologies for Coal-Fired Power Plants discusses the emissions standards of dust, SO2, NOx and mercury pollution, also presenting the key technologies available to control emissions in coal-fired power plants. The practical effects of ultra-low emissions projects included help the reader understand related implications in plants. Emphasis is placed on 300MW subcritical, 600MW subcritical, 660MW supercritical and 1000MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired units. The influence of different pollutant control units, such as wet electrostatic precipitator, desulfurization equipment and the electrostatic precipitator are also analyzed, and the pollutant levels before and after retrofitted ultra-low emissions are compared throughout.
Key Features
- Provides a unique analysis of advanced technologies, such as dust-removal, desulfurization and denitrification used for ultra-low emissions in coal-fired power plants
- Introduces emission standards for dust, SO2, NOx and Mercury pollution from coal-fired power plants in China, the US and Europe
- Provides solutions to reducing emissions based on technological advances in China
- Analyzes the environmental and economic effects of these technologies
Readership
Thermal Energy Engineers, researchers, students and professionals; mechanical and chemical engineering students and researchers; environmental engineers; environmental protection companies and policy makers; Power generation operators and R&D companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 19th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024188
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yongsheng Zhang Author
Professor Zhang began his career as a Technician at Labor Industrial Company of Shanxi Province, China, before working as a Post-doctoral research fellow at Institute of Engineering Thermophysics, Chinese Academy Sciences. He lectured at the Faculty of School of Energy, Power and Mechanical Engineering, North China Electric Power University, and is now an Professor specializing in Mechanical, Environmental Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. He has published over 400 journals across Elsevier journals such as Fuel and Journal of Environmental Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Energy, Power and Mechanical Engineering, North China Electric Power University, Beijing, China
Tao Wang Author
Dr. Wang received the B.E. and Ph.D. degrees from North China Electric Power University, Beijing, China in 2010 and 2015, respectively. From 2013 to 2014, He was a Visiting Scholar at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), He is currently a lecturer in North China Electric Power University. His research interests include the applications of plasma for flue gas pollution control, mercury adsorption in thermal power plant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of the Structural Lab, Institute of Engineering Mechanics, China Earthquake Administration, Beijing, China
Wei-Ping Pan Author
Professor Wei-Ping Pan received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Chung Yuan University, Taiwan and his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Michigan Technological University in 1986. Dr. Pan has taught at Western Kentucky University since 1986. Dr. Pan was named the Sumpter Professor of Chemistry at Western in 1993 and was named a Fellow of the North American Thermal Analysis Society (NATAS) in 1997. He also received the Distinguished Service Award from NATAS in 2004. Dr. Pan has been selected as the 2008 recipient of the Mettler Award. The award is the NATAS’ highest honor and recognizes distinguished achievement in the field of thermal analysis. Dr. Pan has published more than 140 peer-reviewed papers in the last 20 years, the majority of which are related to coal combustion and emissions, and materials characterization. He has pioneered work in the area of clean coal technology, emission control, and thermal analysis involving effluent gas analysis and has used the TG/FTIR/MS technique extensively in the study of many different types of materials. Research interests include: Coal combustion, emission control, nanocomposite, thermal characterization of polymers and materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemistry, Director of Combustion Science and Environmental Technology, Western Kentucky University, USA
Carlos Romero Author
Dr. Carlos E. Romero is the Director and Principal Research Scientist of the Energy Research Center. He joined the ERC in 1995 as a Research Scientist after earlier positions in academic and government research. His most recent position was Associate Director of the ERC and Principal Research Scientist. Dr. Romero has over twenty-five years of experience in power generation research. His background is in the thermal sciences and combustion, with emphasis on chemical kinetics modeling. He is actively working in the areas of power plant performance improvements and emissions control, advanced instrumentation and control, and application of artificial intelligence techniques to the power industry. Dr. Romero has participated as a principal investigator in research projects for electric utilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe and China. Dr. Romero has written more than 250 journal publications, conference papers and technical reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Principal Research Scientist, Energy Research Center, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA