The reader will come away with a vivid, empirical understanding of how embedded sensors and microprocessors constitute essential humanitarian tools for managing illnesses, maladies, environmental hazards, and other stressors that severely compromise both zoological and human populations. The reader will also learn that the use of wireless sensor networks in the absence of an integrated, uniform, and well-functioning network system will undermine the value of gathering big data during health crises and at other times, making efficient data-sharing equally important as efficient data-collection.

Advances in Ubiquitous Computing scrupulously examines user interface design and formal verification for Cyber-Physical Systems, paying close attention to deployment requirements and methods for implementation and safety compliance. The methods explored draw from subjects including functional reactive programming, agent based modeling, formal type theory, and channel algebra. By learning about these new methodological advances in ubiquitous/pervasive computing for containing epidemics/illnesses/environmental threats in zoological and human populations, both human and animal life will be increasingly cherished, respected, and preserved, and the work of first responders will be better understood. Most importantly, the objective of this book is to catalyze healthcare reform so that all populations can rightfully enjoy equitable access to healthcare. Given that pervasive/ubiquitous computing is so crucial in making sure that medical/surgical care is equitably made to all those in need, Advances in Ubiquitous Computing serves the needs of scientists and system designers as well as emergency healthcare management agencies and first responders in the field. Advances in Ubiquitous Computing includes four main sections, covering Ubiquitous Computing in Zoological Populations, Smart Cities – Using Wireless Sensor Networks in Human Populations, User Interface Design and Formal Verification for Cyber-Physical Systems, and First Responders – The Need for Improved Data Sharing Networks to Help First Responders in Public Health Crises.