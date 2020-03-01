Advances in Ubiquitous Computing
1st Edition
Cyber-Physical Systems, Smart Cities and Ecological Monitoring
Table of Contents
1. Routing Protocols for Wireless Sensor Networks: A Survey
2. Replay Attack Detection Using Excitation Source and System Features
3. Hypergraph Type Theory for Specifications-Conformant Code and Generalised Lambda Calculus: A Case Study in Biomedical Devices
4. A New Method of Power Efficient Speech Transmission over 5G Networks Using New Signaling Techniques
5. A Study Of Robust Language Identification Techniques for The Future Smart Cities
6. Natural Interaction with our Sensorized Smart Homes
7. A Study on Emotional State of a Speaker in Voice Biometrics in Building Smart Cities
8. Ubiquitous Computing and Biodiversity Monitoring
9. The use of Wireless Sensor Networks in the surveillance of endangered bird species: A Case Study
Description
The reader will come away with a vivid, empirical understanding of how embedded sensors and microprocessors constitute essential humanitarian tools for managing illnesses, maladies, environmental hazards, and other stressors that severely compromise both zoological and human populations. The reader will also learn that the use of wireless sensor networks in the absence of an integrated, uniform, and well-functioning network system will undermine the value of gathering big data during health crises and at other times, making efficient data-sharing equally important as efficient data-collection.
Advances in Ubiquitous Computing scrupulously examines user interface design and formal verification for Cyber-Physical Systems, paying close attention to deployment requirements and methods for implementation and safety compliance. The methods explored draw from subjects including functional reactive programming, agent based modeling, formal type theory, and channel algebra. By learning about these new methodological advances in ubiquitous/pervasive computing for containing epidemics/illnesses/environmental threats in zoological and human populations, both human and animal life will be increasingly cherished, respected, and preserved, and the work of first responders will be better understood. Most importantly, the objective of this book is to catalyze healthcare reform so that all populations can rightfully enjoy equitable access to healthcare. Given that pervasive/ubiquitous computing is so crucial in making sure that medical/surgical care is equitably made to all those in need, Advances in Ubiquitous Computing serves the needs of scientists and system designers as well as emergency healthcare management agencies and first responders in the field. Advances in Ubiquitous Computing includes four main sections, covering Ubiquitous Computing in Zoological Populations, Smart Cities – Using Wireless Sensor Networks in Human Populations, User Interface Design and Formal Verification for Cyber-Physical Systems, and First Responders – The Need for Improved Data Sharing Networks to Help First Responders in Public Health Crises.
Key Features
- Examines the history, scope, and advances in ubiquitous computing, including threats to wildlife, tracking of disease, smart cities, and Wireless Sensor Networks
- Discusses user interface design, implementation, and deployment of Cyber-Physical Systems, such as Wireless Sensor
- Networks, Internet of Things devices, and other networks of physical devices that have computational capabilities and reporting devices
- Covers the need for improved data sharing networks
Readership
Systems designers, biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers and policy makers in health care and medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168011
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Amy Neustein Author
Dr. Amy Neustein has served as Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Speech Technology since 2008. She is the author/editor of 12 academic books that span various topics from speech and automata in healthcare, advances in speech recognition and natural language processing, text mining of web-based medical content, acoustic modeling of speech disorders, forensic speaker recognition, voice technologies for speech reconstruction and enhancement, and acoustic analysis of pathologies from infancy to young adulthood. She serves as editor of three book series. The first two are published by Springer: SpringerBriefs in Speech Technology; and Signal and Communication Technology. The third one, “Speech Technology and Text Mining in Medicine and Healthcare,” is published by de Gruyter. She has authored over 40 papers and chapters. She heads up a think tank in Fort Lee, NJ, Linguistic Technology Systems, and has developed a novel dataset creator framework for publishing research objects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and CEO of Linguistic Technology Systems, Fort Lee, NJ, USA
About the Series Editors
Nilanjan Dey Series Editor
Nilanjan Dey received his Ph. D. Degree from Jadavpur University, India, in 2015. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, W.B., India. He holds an honorary position of Visiting Scientist at Global Biomedical Technologies Inc., CA, USA and Research Scientist of Laboratory of Applied Mathematical Modeling in Human Physiology, Territorial Organization of- Scientific and Engineering Unions, Bulgaria. Associate Researcher of Laboratoire RIADI, University of Manouba, Tunisia. His research topic is Medical Imaging, Data mining, Machine learning, Computer Aided Diagnosis, Atherosclerosis etc. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IGI Global), US, International Journal of Rough Sets and Data Analysis (IGI Global), US, the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IGI Global), US, (Co-EinC) and International Journal of Natural Computing Research (IGI Global), US. Series Editor (Co.) of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare (AUSAH), Elsevier, Advances in Geospatial Technologies (AGT) Book Series, (IGI Global), US, Executive Editor of International Journal of Image Mining (IJIM), Inderscience, Associated Editor of IEEE Access and International Journal of Information Technology, Springer. He has 20 books and more than 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conferences. He is the organizing committee member of several international conferences including ITITS, W4C, ICMIR, FICTA, ICICT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, India
Amira Ashour Series Editor
Amira S. Ashour is currently an Assistant Professor and Head of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Tanta University, Egypt. She was the Chair of Computer Engineering Department- female section, Computers and Information Technology (CIT) College, Taif University, KSA for one year from 2015. She was the Chair of Computer Science Department - female section, CIT College, Taif University, KSA for 5 years. She has authored/edited more than 20 books with Elsevier, and Springer, and published more than 150 papers in repute journals. Ashour is a Series Co-Editor of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare, Elsevier. She is an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IJSE), IGI Global, US. She is an Associate Editor and reviewer in several journals. Her research interests include Biomedical Engineering, Computer- aided diagnosis systems, Image processing, Medical imaging, Machine learning, Optimization, Neutrosophic theory, Smart antenna, Direction of arrival estimation, and Targets tracking.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Head of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Tanta University, Egypt
Simon James Fong Series Editor
Simon Fong graduated from La Trobe University, Australia, with a 1st Class Honours BEng, Computer Systems degree and a PhD, Computer Science degree in 1993 and 1998 respectively. Simon is now working as an Associate Professor at the Computer and Information Science Department of the University of Macau. He is a co-founder of the Data Analytics and Collaborative Computing Research Group in the Faculty of Science and Technology. Prior to his academic career, Simon took up various managerial and technical posts, such as systems engineer, IT consultant and e-commerce director in Australia and Asia. Dr. Fong has published over 373 international conference and peer-reviewed journal papers, mostly in the areas of data mining, data stream mining, big data analytics, meta-heuristics optimization algorithms, and their applications. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Network and Computer Applications of Elsevier, IEEE IT Professional Magazine, and various special issues of SCIE-indexed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer and Information Science Data Analytics and Collaborative Computing Laboratory, University of Macau, Taipa, Macau SAR