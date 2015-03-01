Advances in Tuna Aquaculture

Dr. Daniel Benetti is a Professor and the Director of Aquaculture at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, where he was the Chairman of the Division of Marine Affairs and Policy from 2003 to 2008. He has over 30 years experience in aquaculture worldwide. Besides his academic responsibilities at RSMAS – where he teaches the 3 graduate level core courses of the Aquaculture Track degree —, he carries out scientific and R&D projects on technology development and environmental issues related to aquaculture. He specializes in hatchery and open ocean growout technologies of marine finfish species, including, most recently, cobia, Seriola (yellowtail jacks), snapper, tuna, mahimahi and flounder. He has published over 100 articles in aquaculture science and technology, has extensive experience with the industry and has been a consultant for the private and government sectors in Latin America, U.S., Europe, Asia, Caribbean and Australia, where he has partnered with the government and the industry to spearhead advanced technology for hatchery and sustainable offshore aquaculture development. He is the scientific coordinator of several offshore aquaculture projects and operations in the US and abroad. He is consulting for technology transfer of marine fish hatchery and growout for the government and private sector of a number of countries in 5 continents in project development for sustainable aquaculture and environmental monitoring programs with focus on open ocean and coastal mariculture operations. His work is centered on innovative research to ensure that seafood production through mariculture is wholesome, environmentally sustainable and economic viable.