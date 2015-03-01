Advances in Tuna Aquaculture
1st Edition
From Hatchery to Market
Advances in Tuna Aquaculture: From Hatchery to Market provides detailed overviews on the current status of tuna fisheries, fattening, and farming practices, as well as advances in closed-cycle tuna aquaculture. Contributors are renowned scientists, internationally recognized as authorities in their fields. This book addresses all basic and applied aspects of tuna aquaculture, presenting and discussing the global status of tuna fisheries, reproduction, broodstock management, spawning, larval rearing and early developmental stages including nursery and grow out methods. It presents incorporates the most comprehensive and updated data, statistics, and trends in tuna fisheries and aquaculture, covering and addresses a variety of topics ranging fromfrom endocrinology, nutrition, diseases, and genetics to economics and markets. It covers describes recent up-to-date progress on tuna aquaculture and hatchery development. It also provides a synopsisn overview of the challenges presently confronted by tuna aquaculturists,facing tuna aquaculture and and offers innovative views on the challengesbottle-neck issues faced by the industry with the current shift from fisheries to fattening to closed-cycle aquaculture.
This is the first book to encompass all aspects related to the tuna aquaculture industry, and merges them into a state-of-the-art compendium that will serve as seminal reference for students, researchers, and professionals working with tuna biology, fisheries, and aquaculture worldwide.
- Incorporates and reviews the most recent information on tuna fisheries and aquaculture
- Presents the most innovative production technologies in tuna aquaculture, from hatchery to market
- Includes important information on tuna, derived from industry experience and academic research on larval rearing technology and grow out operations
- Encompasses and discusses key topics such as genetics, diseases, nutrition, endocrinology, and reproduction, as well as developments, challenges, and future opportunities in tuna aquaculture
- Provides the latest scientific methods and technologies to maximize efficiencies and production
- Presents the independent and collective assessments, viewpoints, and visions of various scientists, all internationally recognized as authorities in the field
Researchers, professionals, and students of aquaculture, marine biologists, fisheries, policy makers, etc. and anyone working in sustainable seafood
- About the Editors
- Chapter 1. Overview on Status and Technological Advances in Tuna Aquaculture Around the World
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Pacific Bluefin Tuna
- 1.3 Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
- 1.4 Southern Bluefin Tuna
- 1.5 Yellowfin Tuna and Other Tuna Species
- 1.6 Health, Nutrition, and Genetics
- 1.7 Moving to Commercial-Scale Hatchery Production
- 1.8 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. The Fisheries for Tunas in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Principal Types of Fishing
- 2.3 Development of the Fisheries
- 2.4 The Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission
- 2.5 Outlook for the Future
- References
- Chapter 3. Challenges Faced by Management of the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Stock Related to the Development of Mediterranean Bluefin Tuna Farming
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Management Challenges with the Dawn of a New Industry
- 3.3 The New Monitoring Needs
- 3.4 Population Declines
- 3.5 A Rebuilding Population
- 3.6 Ecosystem Impacts of Fishing and Farming
- 3.7 Demand for Seafood Required to Sustain ABFT in Farms
- 3.8 Changes in the Gear Used to Harvest ABFT
- 3.9 Changes in the Ecological Communities Surrounding ABFT Cages
- 3.10 Discussion
- References
- Chapter 4. From Ocean to Farm: Capture-Based Aquaculture of Bluefin Tuna in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 ABFT Fisheries
- 4.3 Capture-Based Aquaculture (Farming and Fattening) of ABFT
- 4.4 Problems
- 4.5 Management and Conservation
- 4.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Research on the Reproductive Biology and Early Life History of Yellowfin Tuna Thunnus albacares in Panama
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Broodstock Development and Reproductive Biology in Captivity
- 5.3 Laboratory Studies of YFT Larvae
- 5.4 Laboratory Studies of Early Juveniles
- 5.5 Summary of Aquaculture-Related Research on YFT
- References
- Chapter 6. Tuna Aquaculture in Europe
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Production by Geographic Area
- 6.3 Assessment of Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean Tuna Stocks
- 6.4 Tuna Farming Methodologies
- 6.5 Preliminary European Research Efforts in Support of Tuna Farming
- 6.6 Cooperative European Research Efforts in Support of Tuna Farming
- 6.7 Future Prospects
- References
- Chapter 7. Reproduction, Broodstock Management, and Spawning in Captive Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Gametogenesis and Endocrine Cycles
- 7.3 Captivity Effects on Gametogenesis and Endocrinology
- 7.4 Hormonal Manipulation of Reproductive Functions
- 7.5 Spawning of Captive-Reared Broodstocks
- 7.6 Reproductive Biology and Spawning in ABFT—The Future
- References
- Chapter 8. Tuna Farming in Japan and Mexico
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Farming in Japan
- 8.3 Closed-Cycle Cultivation of PBFT in Japan
- 8.4 Tuna Farming in Mexico
- 8.5 Production
- 8.6 Production by Geographic Area in Mexico
- 8.7 Market Prices
- 8.8 Future Prospects
- References
- Chapter 9. Ranching of Southern Bluefin Tuna in Australia
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 History
- 9.3 SBFT Capture Methods
- 9.4 SBFT Ranching
- 9.5 Feeding Methods
- 9.6 Nutrition and Feed Management
- 9.7 Ranched SBFT Health
- 9.8 The Future of SBFT Ranching in Australia
- 9.9 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. Southern Bluefin Tuna Captive Breeding in Australia
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Life History of SBFT
- 10.3 Captive Spawning
- 10.4 Egg Incubation
- 10.5 Larval Rearing
- 10.6 Weaning and Nursery
- References
- Chapter 11. Diseases in Tuna Aquaculture
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Immune Response
- 11.3 Future Challenges
- References
- Chapter 12. Nutrition of Cultured Tuna Species
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Composition of Wild Scombrid Prey
- 12.3 Composition of Wild Scombrids
- 12.4 Current Feeding Practices
- 12.5 Toward Formulated Diets for Cultured Tuna
- 12.6 Yake Niku: Spontaneous Burn-Flesh Syndrome, Stress, and Nutrition Management
- 12.7 Future Perspectives and Global Considerations
- References
- Chapter 13. Genetics in Tuna Aquaculture
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Target Traits in Tuna Breed Improvement
- 13.3 Genetic Technologies in Tuna Breeding
- 13.4 Protection of Intellectual Property of Tuna Aquaculture Products and Their Breeding Methods
- References
- Chapter 14. Tuna Economics and Markets
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Managing the World Supply of Tuna
- 14.3 Economics of Tuna Ranching
- 14.4 The Markets for Farmed Tuna
- 14.5 Summary
- References
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124114593
Daniel Benetti
Dr. Daniel Benetti is a Professor and the Director of Aquaculture at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, where he was the Chairman of the Division of Marine Affairs and Policy from 2003 to 2008. He has over 30 years experience in aquaculture worldwide. Besides his academic responsibilities at RSMAS – where he teaches the 3 graduate level core courses of the Aquaculture Track degree —, he carries out scientific and R&D projects on technology development and environmental issues related to aquaculture. He specializes in hatchery and open ocean growout technologies of marine finfish species, including, most recently, cobia, Seriola (yellowtail jacks), snapper, tuna, mahimahi and flounder. He has published over 100 articles in aquaculture science and technology, has extensive experience with the industry and has been a consultant for the private and government sectors in Latin America, U.S., Europe, Asia, Caribbean and Australia, where he has partnered with the government and the industry to spearhead advanced technology for hatchery and sustainable offshore aquaculture development. He is the scientific coordinator of several offshore aquaculture projects and operations in the US and abroad. He is consulting for technology transfer of marine fish hatchery and growout for the government and private sector of a number of countries in 5 continents in project development for sustainable aquaculture and environmental monitoring programs with focus on open ocean and coastal mariculture operations. His work is centered on innovative research to ensure that seafood production through mariculture is wholesome, environmentally sustainable and economic viable.
Professor and Director of Aquaculture, Department of Marine Ecosystems and Society, RSMAS, University of Miami, Miami, Florida, USA
Gavin Partridge
Principal Research Scientist, Australian Centre for Applied Aquaculture Research, Challenger Institute of Technology, Western Australia. Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Veterinary & Life Sciences. Murdoch University, Western Australia.
Alejandro Buentello
Adjunct Professor Texas A&M University--Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences; Iowa State University--Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management; University of Maryland Baltimore County--Department of Marine Biotechnology, USA