Advances in Triazole Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Triazole Chemistry reviews the ever-widening scope of triazole chemistry across a range of scientific disciplines including polymer and materials science, organocatalysis, agrochemicals, and medicinal chemistry. Triazole is an exceptional structural motif with a range of applications that have promoted the development of synthetic strategies. These are presented along with recent eco-friendly methods for the synthesis of all types of triazoles. The book also examines recent notable applications in chemical ligation, peptidomimetics, carbohydrate chemistry, and nanotechnology. This comprehensive resource is ideal for researchers using triazoles in various scientific disciplines, as well as chemists working in the pharmaceutical, polymer, and agrochemical industries.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of the role triazoles play in DNA synthesis
- Features comprehensive information on 1,2,3-triazoles and 1,2,4-triazoles and their subclasses, synthesis, and applications
- Serves as an ideal reference for researchers and chemists interested in using triazole chemistry for functionalization, modification, and development of target products
Readership
Researchers using triazoles in various scientific disciplines including medicinal chemistry, polymer synthesis, nanotechnology, peptidomimetics, chemical ligation, agrochemicals, material science and carbohydrate chemistry. Secondary audience includes chemists working in industry including pharmaceutical, polymer and agrochemicals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction, classification and synthesis of Triazoles (Conventional as well as green synthetic strategies)
2. Triazole as bioisosteres in Medicinal Chemistry
3. Triazole in Chemical Ligation
4. Triazoles in Polymer science
5. Triazoles in carbohydrate chemistry
6. Triazoles in nanotechnology
7. Triazole in Plant Sciences
8. Triazole in Peptidomimetics
9. Triazole in coordination complexes
10. Triazoles in material sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171134
About the Author
Tahir Farooq
Tahir Farooq did his doctorate under the supervision of Dr. Bengt Erik Haug and Dr. Leiv K. Sydnes from University of Bergen, Norway. During research work, he worked in the area of ''click chemistry'' for the synthesis of triazolic compounds. He followed Huisgen's 1,3-dipolar cycloadditions using Cu-catalysis and Ru-catalysis approach to synthesize various 1,4- and 1,5-disubstituted 1,2,3-triazoles. Currently, Dr. Farooq is using the least-explored 1,2,3-triazoles as plant growth regulators and stress protectants, and is interested to explore the role of 1,2,3-triazoles in abiotic stress management in crop plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, Government College University – Faisalabad, Pakistan