Advances in Transition-Metal Mediated Heterocyclic Synthesis
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Transition-Metal Mediated Heterocyclic Synthesis provides an overview of recent catalytic reactions involving transition metals to produce heterocyclic compounds. The book is organized according to the type of transformation used to achieve the synthesis of the heterocyclic systems (mainly aza- and oxa-heterocycles). As such, it covers recent applications on the synthesis of heterocycles, also describing the details of the novel transformations in a didactic manner to motivate readers in search of new catalytic processes. The editors have included state-of-the-art strategies, including transition-metal reactions involving unsaturated systems (reactions of allenes, new gold(I)-catalyzed reactions, and Prins reaction).
Chapters highlight the versatility of organopalladium chemistry dealing with carbonylative transformations, C-H activation reactions, coupling processes, and the control of the ambiphilic character of organopalladium species. Finally, the book discusses new reactions leading to heterocycles based on C-H activation processes catalyzed by other metals (Rh, Ru, Co).
Written by an outstanding team of authors who are leading experts in organometallic chemistry and organic synthesis, this book is a valuable resource not only for chemists mainly focused on synthesis, but also for those interested in reaction mechanisms involving transition metals.
Key Features
- Helpfully organized by transformation type to stimulate the search for new synthetic processes
- Completely illustrated and written by global experts
- Includes thoughtfully selected strategies chosen by the editors to exemplify the state-of-the-art of the subject, including transition-metal reactions involving unsaturated systems, organopalladium chemistry, and metal-catalyzed C-H activation
Readership
Researchers in organic synthesis, catalysis, natural product synthesis, & medicinal chemistry, in academia & industry. Secondary market, advanced students
Table of Contents
- Metal-mediated synthesis of non-aromatic oxacycles from allenols
Pedro Almendros and Benito Alcaide
2. Intramolecular diamination of alkenes
Kilian Muniz
3. Synthesis of heterocycles by palladium-catalyzed carbonylative reactions
Bartolo Gabriele
4. Synthesis of heterocyclic compounds based on transition-metal-catalyzed carbene coupling reactions
Jianbo Wang
5. Synthesis of heterocycles with iron salts as sustainable metal catalysts
Juan I. Padrón
6. Allene aziridinations as a tool for the synthesis of complex amines
Jennifer M. Schomaker
7. Zinc-mediated synthesis of heterocycles
Ruben Vicente
8. Controlling selectivities in palladium-catalyzed cyclization reactions leading to heterocycles: From ambiphilic reactions of arylpalladium species to carbene
Israel Fernández and Daniel Solé
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116524
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128116517
About the Editor
Daniel Sole
Dr. Daniel Sole is a Professor in the Department of Organic Chemistry at the University of Barcelona, Spain. He is an expert in in the development of transition metal--‐catalyzed transformations towards the synthesis of new species (especially heterocyclic compounds), as well as in the study of the reaction mechanisms and bonding situation of key intermediates involved in these transformations. He has published several papers on palladium-catalyzed C–H activation, α-arylation, and palladium-catalyzed nucleophilic addition reactions
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Organic Chemistry, University of Barcelona, Spain
Israel Fernandez
Dr. Israel Fernandez is a Professor in the Chemistry Department at Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain. His expertise is in the development of transition metal--‐ catalyzed transformations towards the synthesis of new species (especially heterocyclic compounds), as well as in the study of the reaction mechanisms and bonding situation of key intermediates involved in these transformations. Together with Dr. Daniel Sole he has published several papers on palladium-catalyzed C–H activation, α-arylation and palladium-catalyzed nucleophilic addition reactions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Organic Chemistry, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain