Advances in Thermal Spraying

Table of Contents



Foreword

Applications: Power Generation

A New Coating for Corrosion Protection in Boilers

Thermal Coating as Corrosion Protection in Boilers

The Application of Plasma Sprayed Coatings for the Protection

Cavitation-Erosion of Plasma-Sprayed WC/Co

Low Pressure Processes

Spray Particle Behavior in a Low-Pressure Plasma Jet

Development and Manufacture of Electrolyzer Components -- Applying Plasma Spraying under Reduced Pressure

Vacuum Plasma Sprayed Composite Coatings

Low Pressure Arc Spraying in Comparison with Low-Pressure Plasma Spraying

Structural and Mechanical Properties of Co-WC, Ni-WC DeposIts Sprayed at 60 Torrs with Ar-He Plasmas at a Power Level of 48kW

Carbide Coatings

Metallurgical Characterization of Plasma Sprayed WC-Co Coatings

Structure de Revetements de Carbure de Tungstene Obtenus par Differents Procedes de Projection

Microstructure and Bond Strength of WC-Co Coatings Deposited by Hypersonic Flame Spraying (JET KOTE Process)

Chemical Behavior of TiC during Plasma Spraying

Air Plasma Sprayed Coatings of a New Type of H-Phase Containing Hard Alloys

Properties of Coatings

Determination of Material Properties of Ceramic Coatings

Structure of Flame-Sprayed Layers from A1 + Cr2O3 Cored Wire

An Investigation of the Self-Bonding Mechanism of Aluminum Bronze Coatings Sprayed by the Electric Arc Process

Structure and Wear Characteristics of Composite Coating Deposited by Wire Explosion Spraying

Process Control and Automation

Coating Properties and Characteristics Optimization of the Operation of a Plasma Generator for Thermal Spraying

Automation of the Thermal Spray Process

Application of Completely Computer-Controlled Spray Systems to Increase the Quality of Low Pressure Plasma Sprayed Coatings

Rapid Optimization of Spraying Parameters by Means of an Automated Laser Doppler Measuring Equipment

Mathematical Model of Plasma Spray Coating of a Roller Directly Controlled with an Electronic Computer

Ceramic Powders and Coatings

Spherical Ceramic Powders for Thermal Spraying

The Influence of the Powder Characteristics of Zirconia on the Spraying Process

Influence of Different Plasma Spray Processes and Various Types of Stabilized Zirconia on the Morphology of Thermal Barrier Coating

Thermophysical Properties of Zirconia Coatings Stabilized with Calcia or Yttria: Influence of Spraying Parameters and Heat Treatment

Plasma Spray Powder for Thermal Barrier Coatings

Quality Assurance

Quality Assurance of Plasma Spray Powders

The Effect of Powder Size and Plasma Process Enthalpy on Rene 80 Deposit Properties

Infrared Thermal Wave Non-destructive Evaluation of Thermal Sprayed Coatings

A Study of the Relationships Between the Power Input and the Depositing Efficiency as Well as the Bonding Strength of the Plasma Spray of Ni- and Fe- Base Powdered Alloys

Transition Metal-Nonmetallic Refractory Compound Composite Powders for Thermal Spraying

Applications: Corrosion and Wear

Metal Powder Developments for Thermal-Sprayed Wear Resistant Protective Coatings

Development of Ceramic Plasma Sprayed Coatings Against Slag Attack for the Steel Industry

A Case Study on the Use of Plasma Sprayed Oxide Ceramic Coatings in Hot Extrusion Dies for Non-Ferrous Metals

Protection against Wear by Powder Flame Spraying

New Plasma Processes

Influence of the Percentage of Hydrogen and of the Size and Injection Velocity Distributions on the Momentum and Heat Transfer Between Plasma Jet and Ceramic Powders during Plasma Spraying Process

Effets des Parametres de Projection par Plasma sur L'efficacite de Deposition et L'adherence des Revetements de Cr2O3

New Plasma Spraying System without Tremendous Noises and Intense Rays

Plasma Spraying in the Gas-Air Mixtures

Mechanical Properties

Influence of Sprayed Metal Coatings on the Behavior of Components under Dynamic Loading

On Microstructure and Properties of Plasma-Sprayed WSi2-Coatings

Relation entre L'etat Amorphe D'un Alliage et L'ammelioration de la Resistance a L'usure Abrasive

Plasma Coated Metal-Zirconia Interface

Arc Spraying

Arc Spraying of Steel and Cored Wires

Some Properties of Coatings Arc-Sprayed in Nitrogen or Argon Atmosphere

The Use of a Computer Model of the Metal Arc Spray Process to Produce Coating Properties

Dynamic Behavior of High Energy Thermal Spraying

The Development of a Hybrid Spraying Process

Miscellaneous Applications

Plasma-Sprayed Insulated Metal Substrates

Diesel Engine Combustion Chamber Insulation by Ceramic Plasma Spraying

Cavitational Erosion Behavior of Several Thermally Sprayed Coatings

Plasma Sprayed Coating Materials

Post Deposition Treatment

The Finish Machining of Sprayed Metal Coatings

Laser Processing of Thermally Sprayed Coatings

Laser Treatment of Plasma-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings

Laser Treatment of Plasma Sprayed Zirconium Silicate Coatings

Influence of Tightening Means on Structure and Some Properties of Plasma Sprayed Coatings

Miscellaneous Properties

Discrimination of Micro- and Macrocracking Processes in Plasma-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings

Study on Damping for Aluminum and Zinc Spray DeposIts

X-ray Stress Measurement of Thermal Sprayed Coatings at Elevated Temperatures

Electrical Properties of Plasma Sprayed Silicon

Kinetic Microhardness of Coatings Produced by D-Gun Spraying

Surfacing by Welding

The Role of Carbides in Iron Base Hardsurfacing DeposIts

Hard Surfacing with Refractory Carbide Containing Cored Wires

Optimization of Wear Resistant Iron-Chromium-Silicon-Carbon

Protection Against Wear by Surfacing with Welding Pastes

Strip Overlay Increases Caster Roll Service Life

Surfacing of Metallurgical Rolls

Choosing the Best Surfacing Method for Tampella PGW Feeding Lock Slides

The Formation Mechanism of Plasma Spray welding Overlay and Its Characteristic Zones

A Study on Plasma Arc Spray-Welding of the Exhaust Valve Sealing Face

Parametric Study of Plasma Transferred Arc Surfacing

Applications of Lasers in Surfacing and Surface Modification

Micro-beam Plasma Arc Powder Surfacing

Effect of Plasma Spray-Welding Technology on Dilution

Poster Session

Design and Research of Equivalent Wear Surfacing by Coating

Newly Developed Arc Spraying Gun

L'evolution des Poudres pour la Projection a Chaud

The Oxidation during Electric Arc Spraying and Its Control

Fabrication des Arbres a Cames pour Moteurs a Combustion Interne

Development of Hybrid Acoustic Diaphragm by Plasma Spraying

Results of Heat Cycle Test (from -45c to +60c, 240 cycles) of Sprayed Coatings of Zinc, Zinc-Aluminum Alloy and Aluminum

Studies on WC-Co System Coatings by High Energy Thermal Spraying

High Efficiency Plasma Spray Process for Alumina Coatings

Clinical Cases of the Artificial Root of Teeth Applying Plasma-Coating

Evaluation of Cohesion Strength of Sprayed Metal Surfaces through a Simple Modification in the Shear Bond Test

Residual Stresses Measurements of Plasma Sprayed Coatings

The Oxide Reduction in the Plasma Sprayed Ni-Al Layers

Problems in Particle Size Analysis Using LASER Diffraction Equipment

Investigations about the Machinability of Arc-Sprayed Steel Coatings

Properties and Characterization of Coatings Made Using Jet Kote Thermal Spray Technique

Some Properties of Thermally Sprayed Coatings from Low Melting Alloys

Spraying Behavior of Ni-Al Composite Wire

Diffusion Tests with Plasma Sprayed Coatings

Appropriate Automation in the Metal Spraying Industry

Author Index

Subject Index