Advances in Thermal Spraying
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Eleventh International Thermal Spraying Conference, Montreal, Canada September 8-12, 1986
Advances in Thermal Spraying contains the proceedings of the Eleventh International Thermal Spraying Conference held in Montreal, Canada, on September 8-12, 1986. The papers explore technological advances in thermal spraying and the related field of surfacing by welding. This book is comprised of 97 chapters divided into 16 sections and begins with a discussion on the applications of thermal spraying in the power generation industry, with emphasis on the use of thermal coatings to protect boilers against corrosion. The following chapters focus on thermal spraying as applied to low-pressure processes; carbide coatings; properties of coatings such as aluminum bronze coatings; and control and automation of the thermal spraying process. The reader is then introduced to ceramic powders and coatings used in thermal spraying; quality assurance of plasma spray powders; and applications of thermal-sprayed coatings to protect against corrosion and wear. The remaining sections consider arc spraying; post-deposition treatment of plasma-sprayed coatings; and miscellaneous applications of thermal spraying, including insulation of diesel engine combustion chambers. This monograph will be of value to materials scientists, metallurgists, mechanical engineers, and those in fields ranging from physics to corrosion science and metallography.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Applications: Power Generation
A New Coating for Corrosion Protection in Boilers
Thermal Coating as Corrosion Protection in Boilers
The Application of Plasma Sprayed Coatings for the Protection
Cavitation-Erosion of Plasma-Sprayed WC/Co
Low Pressure Processes
Spray Particle Behavior in a Low-Pressure Plasma Jet
Development and Manufacture of Electrolyzer Components -- Applying Plasma Spraying under Reduced Pressure
Vacuum Plasma Sprayed Composite Coatings
Low Pressure Arc Spraying in Comparison with Low-Pressure Plasma Spraying
Structural and Mechanical Properties of Co-WC, Ni-WC DeposIts Sprayed at 60 Torrs with Ar-He Plasmas at a Power Level of 48kW
Carbide Coatings
Metallurgical Characterization of Plasma Sprayed WC-Co Coatings
Structure de Revetements de Carbure de Tungstene Obtenus par Differents Procedes de Projection
Microstructure and Bond Strength of WC-Co Coatings Deposited by Hypersonic Flame Spraying (JET KOTE Process)
Chemical Behavior of TiC during Plasma Spraying
Air Plasma Sprayed Coatings of a New Type of H-Phase Containing Hard Alloys
Properties of Coatings
Determination of Material Properties of Ceramic Coatings
Structure of Flame-Sprayed Layers from A1 + Cr2O3 Cored Wire
An Investigation of the Self-Bonding Mechanism of Aluminum Bronze Coatings Sprayed by the Electric Arc Process
Structure and Wear Characteristics of Composite Coating Deposited by Wire Explosion Spraying
Process Control and Automation
Coating Properties and Characteristics Optimization of the Operation of a Plasma Generator for Thermal Spraying
Automation of the Thermal Spray Process
Application of Completely Computer-Controlled Spray Systems to Increase the Quality of Low Pressure Plasma Sprayed Coatings
Rapid Optimization of Spraying Parameters by Means of an Automated Laser Doppler Measuring Equipment
Mathematical Model of Plasma Spray Coating of a Roller Directly Controlled with an Electronic Computer
Ceramic Powders and Coatings
Spherical Ceramic Powders for Thermal Spraying
The Influence of the Powder Characteristics of Zirconia on the Spraying Process
Influence of Different Plasma Spray Processes and Various Types of Stabilized Zirconia on the Morphology of Thermal Barrier Coating
Thermophysical Properties of Zirconia Coatings Stabilized with Calcia or Yttria: Influence of Spraying Parameters and Heat Treatment
Plasma Spray Powder for Thermal Barrier Coatings
Quality Assurance
Quality Assurance of Plasma Spray Powders
The Effect of Powder Size and Plasma Process Enthalpy on Rene 80 Deposit Properties
Infrared Thermal Wave Non-destructive Evaluation of Thermal Sprayed Coatings
A Study of the Relationships Between the Power Input and the Depositing Efficiency as Well as the Bonding Strength of the Plasma Spray of Ni- and Fe- Base Powdered Alloys
Transition Metal-Nonmetallic Refractory Compound Composite Powders for Thermal Spraying
Applications: Corrosion and Wear
Metal Powder Developments for Thermal-Sprayed Wear Resistant Protective Coatings
Development of Ceramic Plasma Sprayed Coatings Against Slag Attack for the Steel Industry
A Case Study on the Use of Plasma Sprayed Oxide Ceramic Coatings in Hot Extrusion Dies for Non-Ferrous Metals
Protection against Wear by Powder Flame Spraying
New Plasma Processes
Influence of the Percentage of Hydrogen and of the Size and Injection Velocity Distributions on the Momentum and Heat Transfer Between Plasma Jet and Ceramic Powders during Plasma Spraying Process
Effets des Parametres de Projection par Plasma sur L'efficacite de Deposition et L'adherence des Revetements de Cr2O3
New Plasma Spraying System without Tremendous Noises and Intense Rays
Plasma Spraying in the Gas-Air Mixtures
Mechanical Properties
Influence of Sprayed Metal Coatings on the Behavior of Components under Dynamic Loading
On Microstructure and Properties of Plasma-Sprayed WSi2-Coatings
Relation entre L'etat Amorphe D'un Alliage et L'ammelioration de la Resistance a L'usure Abrasive
Plasma Coated Metal-Zirconia Interface
Arc Spraying
Arc Spraying of Steel and Cored Wires
Some Properties of Coatings Arc-Sprayed in Nitrogen or Argon Atmosphere
The Use of a Computer Model of the Metal Arc Spray Process to Produce Coating Properties
Dynamic Behavior of High Energy Thermal Spraying
The Development of a Hybrid Spraying Process
Miscellaneous Applications
Plasma-Sprayed Insulated Metal Substrates
Diesel Engine Combustion Chamber Insulation by Ceramic Plasma Spraying
Cavitational Erosion Behavior of Several Thermally Sprayed Coatings
Plasma Sprayed Coating Materials
Post Deposition Treatment
The Finish Machining of Sprayed Metal Coatings
Laser Processing of Thermally Sprayed Coatings
Laser Treatment of Plasma-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings
Laser Treatment of Plasma Sprayed Zirconium Silicate Coatings
Influence of Tightening Means on Structure and Some Properties of Plasma Sprayed Coatings
Miscellaneous Properties
Discrimination of Micro- and Macrocracking Processes in Plasma-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings
Study on Damping for Aluminum and Zinc Spray DeposIts
X-ray Stress Measurement of Thermal Sprayed Coatings at Elevated Temperatures
Electrical Properties of Plasma Sprayed Silicon
Kinetic Microhardness of Coatings Produced by D-Gun Spraying
Surfacing by Welding
The Role of Carbides in Iron Base Hardsurfacing DeposIts
Hard Surfacing with Refractory Carbide Containing Cored Wires
Optimization of Wear Resistant Iron-Chromium-Silicon-Carbon
Protection Against Wear by Surfacing with Welding Pastes
Strip Overlay Increases Caster Roll Service Life
Surfacing of Metallurgical Rolls
Choosing the Best Surfacing Method for Tampella PGW Feeding Lock Slides
The Formation Mechanism of Plasma Spray welding Overlay and Its Characteristic Zones
A Study on Plasma Arc Spray-Welding of the Exhaust Valve Sealing Face
Parametric Study of Plasma Transferred Arc Surfacing
Applications of Lasers in Surfacing and Surface Modification
Micro-beam Plasma Arc Powder Surfacing
Effect of Plasma Spray-Welding Technology on Dilution
Poster Session
Design and Research of Equivalent Wear Surfacing by Coating
Newly Developed Arc Spraying Gun
L'evolution des Poudres pour la Projection a Chaud
The Oxidation during Electric Arc Spraying and Its Control
Fabrication des Arbres a Cames pour Moteurs a Combustion Interne
Development of Hybrid Acoustic Diaphragm by Plasma Spraying
Results of Heat Cycle Test (from -45c to +60c, 240 cycles) of Sprayed Coatings of Zinc, Zinc-Aluminum Alloy and Aluminum
Studies on WC-Co System Coatings by High Energy Thermal Spraying
High Efficiency Plasma Spray Process for Alumina Coatings
Clinical Cases of the Artificial Root of Teeth Applying Plasma-Coating
Evaluation of Cohesion Strength of Sprayed Metal Surfaces through a Simple Modification in the Shear Bond Test
Residual Stresses Measurements of Plasma Sprayed Coatings
The Oxide Reduction in the Plasma Sprayed Ni-Al Layers
Problems in Particle Size Analysis Using LASER Diffraction Equipment
Investigations about the Machinability of Arc-Sprayed Steel Coatings
Properties and Characterization of Coatings Made Using Jet Kote Thermal Spray Technique
Some Properties of Thermally Sprayed Coatings from Low Melting Alloys
Spraying Behavior of Ni-Al Composite Wire
Diffusion Tests with Plasma Sprayed Coatings
Appropriate Automation in the Metal Spraying Industry
Author Index
Subject Index
