Advances in Thermal Energy Storage Systems

1: Introduction to thermal energy storage (TES) systems

Abstract

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Basic thermodynamics of energy storage

1.3 Overview of system types

1.4 Environmental impact and energy savings produced

1.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Part One: Sensible heat storage systems

2: Using water for heat storage in thermal energy storage (TES) systems

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Principles of sensible heat storage systems involving water

2.3 Advances in the use of water for heat storage

2.4 Future trends

3: Using molten salts and other liquid sensible storage media in thermal energy storage (TES) systems

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Principles of heat storage systems using molten salts and other liquid sensible storage media

3.3 Advances in molten salts storage

3.4 Advances in other liquid sensible storage media

3.5 Future trends

Acknowledgements

4: Using concrete and other solid storage media in thermal energy storage (TES) systems

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Principles of heat storage in solid media

4.3 State-of-the-art regenerator-type storage

4.4 Advances in the use of solid storage media for heat storage

5: The use of aquifers as thermal energy storage (TES) systems

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermal sources

5.3 Aquifier thermal energy storage (ATES)

5.4 Thermal and geophysical aspects

5.5 ATES design

5.6 ATES cooling only case study: Richard Stockton College of New Jersey

5.7 ATES district heating and cooling with heat pumps case study: Eindhoven University of Technology

5.8 ATES heating and cooling with de-icing case study: ATES plant at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

5.9 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

6: The use of borehole thermal energy storage (BTES) systems

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 System integration of borehole thermal energy storage (BTES)

6.3 Investigation and design of BTES construction sites

6.4 Construction of borehole heat exchangers (BHEs) and BTES

6.5 Examples of BTES

6.6 Conclusion and future trends

7: Analysis, modeling and simulation of underground thermal energy storage (UTES) systems

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES) system

7.3 Borehole thermal energy storage (BTES) system

7.4 FEFLOW as a tool for simulating underground thermal energy storage (UTES)

7.5 Applications

Appendix: Nomenclature

Part Two: Latent heat storage systems

8: Using ice and snow in thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Principles of thermal energy storage systems using snow and ice

8.3 Design and implementation of thermal energy storage using snow

8.4 Full-scale applications

8.5 Future trends

9: Using solid-liquid phase change materials (PCMs) in thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of solid-liquid phase change materials (PCMs)

9.3 Shortcomings of PCMs in thermal energy storage systems

9.4 Methods to determine the latent heat capacity of PCMs

9.5 Methods to determine other physical and technical properties of PCMs

9.6 Comparison of physical and technical properties of key PCMs

9.7 Future trends

10: Microencapsulation of phase change materials (PCMs) for thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Microencapsulation of phase change materials (PCMs)

10.3 Shape-stabilized PCMs

11: Design of latent heat storage systems using phase change materials (PCMs)

Abstract

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Requirements and considerations for the design

11.3 Design methodologies

11.4 Applications of latent heat storage systems incorporating PCMs

11.5 Future trends

12: Modelling of heat transfer in phase change materials (PCMs) for thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Inherent physical phenomena in phase change materials (PCMs)

12.3 Modelling methods and approaches for the simulation of heat transfer in PCMs for thermal energy storage

12.4 Examples of modelling applications

12.5 Future trends

13: Integrating phase change materials (PCMs) in thermal energy storage systems for buildings

Abstract

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Integration of phase change materials (PCMs) into the building envelope: physical considerations and heuristic arguments

13.3 Organic and inorganic PCMs used in building walls

13.4 PCM containment

13.5 Measurement of the thermal properties of PCM and PCM integrated in building walls

13.6 Experimental studies

13.7 Numerical studies

13.8 Conclusions

Part Three: Sorption and thermochemical heat storage systems

14. Sorption systems for thermal energy storage

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Description of sorption systems

14.3 Characterization of sorption systems

14.4 Applications of sorption TES

14.5 Conclusions and future trends

15. Thermodynamic and dynamic models for thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Thermodynamic models

15.3 Dynamic models

15.4 Conclusions

16: Using thermochemical reactions in thermal energy storage systems – Minor revision

Abstract

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Applications of reversible gas–gas reactions

16.3 Applications of reversible gas–solid reactions

16.4 Conclusion

17: Modeling thermochemical reactions in thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Grain model technique (Mampel’s approach)

17.3 Reactor model technique (continuum approach)

17.4 Molecular simulation methods: quantum chemical simulations (DFT)

17.5 Molecular simulation methods: statistical mechanics

17.6 Molecular simulation methods: molecular dynamics (MD)

17.7 Properties estimation from molecular dynamics simulation

17.8 Examples

17.9 Conclusion and future trends

Acknowledgements

Part Four: Systems operation and applications

18: Monitoring and control of thermal energy storage systems

Abstract

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Overview of state-of-the-art monitoring and control of thermal energy storage systems

18.3 Stand-alone control and monitoring of heating devices

18.4 Data logging and heat metering of heating devices

18.5 Future trends in the monitoring and control of thermal storage systems

19: Thermal energy storage systems for heating and hot water in residential buildings

Abstract

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Requirements for thermal energy storage in individual residential buildings

19.3 Sensible heat storage for space heating in individual residential buildings

19.4 Latent and sorption heat storage for space heating in individual residential buildings

19.5 Thermal energy storage for domestic hot water and combined systems in individual residential buildings

19.6 Conclusions and future trends

20: Thermal energy storage systems for district heating and cooling

Abstract

20.1 Introduction

20.2 District heating and cooling overview

20.3 Advances in applications of thermal energy storage systems

20.4 Future trends

21: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems using heat from waste

Abstract

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Generation of waste process heat in different industries

21.3 Application of thermal energy storage (TES) for valorization of waste process heat

21.4 Conclusions

22: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for cogeneration and trigeneration systems

Abstract

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Overview of cogeneration and trigeneration systems

22.3 Design of thermal energy storage for cogeneration and trigeneration systems

22.4 Implementation of thermal energy storage in cogeneration and trigeneration systems

22.5 Future trends

22.6 Conclusion

23: Thermal energy storage systems for concentrating solar power (CSP) technology

Abstract

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Commercial concentrating solar power (CSP) plants with integrated storage capacity

23.3 Research and development in CSP storage systems

23.4 Conclusion

24: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for greenhouse technology

Abstract

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Greenhouse heating and cooling

24.3 Thermal energy storage (TES) technologies for greenhouse systems

24.4 Case studies for TES in greenhouses

24.5 Conclusions and future trends

25: Thermal energy storage (TES) systems for cooling in residential buildings

Abstract

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Sustainable cooling through passive systems in building envelopes

25.3 Sustainable cooling through phase change material (PCM) in active systems

25.4 Sustainable cooling through sorption systems

25.5 Sustainable cooling through seasonal storage

25.6 Conclusions

26. Thermal energy storage in the transport sector

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Thermal energy storage (TES) technologies for the transport sector

26.3 Case studies

26.4 Conclusions and future trends

27. Environmental aspects of thermal energy storage

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Evaluation of the environmental aspects of thermal energy storage (TES)

27.3 Life cycle assessment (LCA) in TES

27.4 Case studies

27.5 Conclusions and future trends

28. Economic aspects of thermal energy storage

28.1 Introduction

28.2 Evaluation of the economic aspects of thermal energy storage (TES)

28.3 Life cycle cost (LCC) in TES

28.4 Levelized cost of electricity (LCoE) in TES applications

28.5 Conclusions and future trends