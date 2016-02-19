Advances in Theoretically Interesting Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780892329533, 9781483285009

Advances in Theoretically Interesting Molecules

1st Edition

A Research Annual

Editors: Randolph P. Thummel
eBook ISBN: 9781483285009
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 1st July 1992
Page Count: 240
Description

Advances in Theoretically Interesting Molecules: A Research Annual, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the dynamics of cyclooctatetraene ring inversion. This book deals with bridgehead olefins, which helps to shed light on structure-activity relationships for this most basic functional group.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the involvement of planar, delocalized transition states to account for bond shifting in cyclooctatetraenes, which faces explicit problems in rationalizing the universally low energy demands. This text then examines the carbon-carbon double bond, which is the most ubiquitous functional group in organic chemistry. Other chapters consider the condensed polycyclic benzenoid aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which is a subset of the multifarious class of polynuclear aromatics. This book discusses as well the problem of categorizing the molecular structures of PAHs. The final chapter deals with the reactions and synthesis of Dewar furan.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Introduction to the Series: An Editor's Foreword

Preface

Cyclooctatetraenes: Conformational and π-Electronic Dynamics within Polyolefinic [8]Annulene Frameworks

A Compilation and Analysis of Structural Data of Distorted Bridgehead Olefins and Amides

Nonplanarity and Aromaticity in Polycyclic Benzenoid Hydrocarbons

The Dewar Furan Story

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Randolph P. Thummel

