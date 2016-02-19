Advances in Theoretically Interesting Molecules
1st Edition
A Research Annual
Description
Advances in Theoretically Interesting Molecules: A Research Annual, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the dynamics of cyclooctatetraene ring inversion. This book deals with bridgehead olefins, which helps to shed light on structure-activity relationships for this most basic functional group.
Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the involvement of planar, delocalized transition states to account for bond shifting in cyclooctatetraenes, which faces explicit problems in rationalizing the universally low energy demands. This text then examines the carbon-carbon double bond, which is the most ubiquitous functional group in organic chemistry. Other chapters consider the condensed polycyclic benzenoid aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which is a subset of the multifarious class of polynuclear aromatics. This book discusses as well the problem of categorizing the molecular structures of PAHs. The final chapter deals with the reactions and synthesis of Dewar furan.
This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction to the Series: An Editor's Foreword
Preface
Cyclooctatetraenes: Conformational and π-Electronic Dynamics within Polyolefinic [8]Annulene Frameworks
A Compilation and Analysis of Structural Data of Distorted Bridgehead Olefins and Amides
Nonplanarity and Aromaticity in Polycyclic Benzenoid Hydrocarbons
The Dewar Furan Story
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1992
- Published:
- 1st July 1992
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285009