Advances in Theoretical Physics

(partial) Papers. Introduction, A Luther. About L D Landau (Several remarks characterizing his attitude towards physics and physicists), V L Ginzburg. Superstrings - towards a unification of all interactions, L Brink. An overview of superstring theory, M B Green. Phase coherence in charge-density wave transport, J Bardeen. Towards a covariant super-reggeon calculus for the superstring, J L Petersen. N-string g-loop vertex in string theories, P Di Vecchia et al. On the frustration mechanism of high T-superconductivity, I Dzyaloshinskii. Spin superflow in helium-3, I A Fomin. A skyrmion model of two-dimensional superconductors, A D Jackson. Spin bags and superconductivity, J R Schrieffer et al. The curious fate of the Landau hydrodynamical theory of multiple particle production, E L Feinberg. Theory of dynamical turbulence, A V Gaponov-Grekhov & M I Rabinovich. The physics of supernovae and the equation of state of dense nuclear matter, G E Brown. Physics in proteins, H Frauenfelder. Quasiparticle method in nuclear physics, A B Migdal. Strings at superplanckian energies, D J Gross. "Reminiscences of Landau", I M Khalatnikov.

