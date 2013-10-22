Advances in the Use of Synthons in Organic Chemistry: A Research Annual, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to a useful reagent that can perform a certain chemical operation that is otherwise impossible or difficult to carry out. This book presents the developments on established synthons.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the significant role of the formyl group in synthetic methodologies, which has stimulated the search for other reagents. This text then describes trimethysilyldiazomethane as a stable and safe substitute for hazardous diazomethane. Other chapters consider the usefulness of trimethysilyldiazomethane in organic syntheses. This book discusses as well that malonic amides, silylenol ethers, malonic esters, and tetra-donor-substituted allenes serve as synthetic equivalents for the dianions of malonic esters, ketones, and malonic amides. The final chapter deals with the synthesis of biologically-active compounds, which has been one of the major challenges for organic chemists.

This book is a valuable resource for practicing synthetic chemists.