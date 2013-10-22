Advances in the Use of Synthons in Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483100944

Advances in the Use of Synthons in Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

A Research Annual

Editors: Alessandro Dondoni
eBook ISBN: 9781483100944
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in the Use of Synthons in Organic Chemistry: A Research Annual, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to a useful reagent that can perform a certain chemical operation that is otherwise impossible or difficult to carry out. This book presents the developments on established synthons.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the significant role of the formyl group in synthetic methodologies, which has stimulated the search for other reagents. This text then describes trimethysilyldiazomethane as a stable and safe substitute for hazardous diazomethane. Other chapters consider the usefulness of trimethysilyldiazomethane in organic syntheses. This book discusses as well that malonic amides, silylenol ethers, malonic esters, and tetra-donor-substituted allenes serve as synthetic equivalents for the dianions of malonic esters, ketones, and malonic amides. The final chapter deals with the synthesis of biologically-active compounds, which has been one of the major challenges for organic chemists.

This book is a valuable resource for practicing synthetic chemists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Introduction to the Series: An Editor's Foreword

Preface

New Formyl Anion and Cation Equivalents

Trimethylsilyldiazomethane: A Versatile Synthon for Organic Synthesis

From Push-Pull-Substituted Allenes to Tetranuclear Chelate Complexes Via Spontaneous Self-Assembly: The Synthon Strategy as a Guide

Chiral Synthons Via Enzyme-Mediated Asymmetrization of Meso-Compounds

Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483100944

About the Editor

Alessandro Dondoni

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.