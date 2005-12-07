Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mechanisms and evolution of communal sexual displays in arthropods and anurans
Greenfield, Michael D.
A functional analysis of feeding
Collier, George
The sexual behavior and breeding system of tufted capuchin monkeys (Cebus apella)
Carosi, Monica, Linn, Gary S. and Visalberghi, Elisabetta
Acoustic communication in noise
Brumm, Henrik and Slabbekoorn, Hans
Ethics and behavioral biology
Bateson, Patrick
Prenatal sensory ecology and experience: Implications for perceptual and behavioral development in precocial birds
Lickliter, Robert
Conflict and cooperation in wild chimpanzees
Muller, Martin N. and Mitani, John
Tradeoffs in the adaptive use of social and asocial learning
Kendal, Rachel L., Coolen, Isabelle, van Bergen, Yfke and Laland, Kevin N.
Description
The aim of Advances in the Study of Behavior is to serve scientists engaged in the study of animal behavior, including psychologists, neuroscientists, biologists, ethologists, pharmacologists, endocrinologists, ecologists, and geneticists. Articles in the series present critical reviews of significant research programs with theoretical syntheses, reformulation of persistent problems, and/or highlighting new and exciting research concepts. Volume 35 is an eclectic volume that includes the mechanisms and evolution of arthropod and anuran communal sexual displays, a functional analysis of feeding, the sexual behavior and breeding system of tufted capuchin monkeys, acoustic communication in noise, ethics and behavioral biology, prenatal sensory ecology and experience, conflict and cooperation in chimpanzees, and the tradeoffs in the adaptive use of social and asocial learning.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers who study animal behavior (ecologists, evolutionary biologists, geneticists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, neurobiologists, developmental psychobiologists, ethologists, comparative psychologists).
Peter Slater Editor
Dr. Peter Slater is a Kennedy Professor of Natural History at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. He is a former Editor of the journal Animal Behaviour and past President of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour. He received the Association's medal in 1999. His research interests are in vocal communication, with emphasis on the development and organization of song in birds.
Charles Snowdon Editor
Charles T. Snowdon is a Hilldale Professor of Psychology and Zoology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Currently editor of the Journal of Comparative Psychology, he was previously North American Editor of Animal Behaviour and has served as President of the Animal Behavior Society. He has held a Research Scientist Award from the National Institute of Mental Health since 1977. His research interests are in vocal and chemical communication, reproductive behavioral biology, parental care and infant development in cooperatively breeding primates. His students and collaborators work in both captive and field settings.
Timothy Roper Editor
Tim Roper is Emeritus Professor of Animal Behaviour at the University of Sussex, UK. After completing a PhD in Experimental Psychology (Cambridge 1973) he undertook postdoctoral research at the Universities of Oregon and Cambridge. He was appointed Lecturer in Biology at the University of Sussex in 1979, Reader in 1993 and Professor in 1998. He was Honorary Secretary of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (1982-87) and has served on the editorial boards of various journals, including Advances in the Study of Behaviour (1996-2014) and Animal Behaviour (as European Editor, 1991-96). He has also been appointed to a number of UK government advisory committees, including periods as Special Scientific Advisor to the House of Commons Agriculture Select Committee (1999-2000) and as advisor to the UK Government Chief Scientific Officer (2008). He has published 120 scientific papers on various aspects of animal behaviour and ecology, including animal learning, the evolution of insect warning coloration, the social and territorial behaviour of mammals, the transmission of bovine tuberculosis between badgers and cattle, the use of remotely collected DNA in estimating population size, urban wildlife management, and communal decision making in animals. He has co-authored a number of government reports and has authored one book (Badger, Harper Collins, 2010). He retired from the University of Sussex in 2010 and now works as a full-time house husband.
H. Jane Brockmann Editor
Jane Brockmann is a professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Florida, Gainesville. Her research interests are in the evolution of alternative strategies and tactics, sexual selection and the economics and mechanisms of decision making in animals; since 1990 her research has focused on the behavior of horseshoe crabs. She has authored more than 70 journal articles and book chapters; co-edited two books; and supervised 30 graduate students. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin - Madison (1976) and was an NSF Post-doctoral Fellow with the Animal Behavior Research Group at Oxford, UK (1977-78) studying the behavior of a solitary, sphecid wasp. She has held the position of Professor since 1989 (emeritus since 2011) and was chair of her department from 1997-2001. She has been Program Director for Animal Behavior at the National Science Foundation (2003-4); president of the Animal Behavior Society (1991-1992); Secretary General of the International Ethological Conference (1995-2006); and journal editor for Evolution (1987-1990), Ethology (1991-2001) and Advances in the Study of Behavior (2002-present; Executive Editor, 2005-2013).
Marc Naguib Editor
Marc Naguib is professor in Behavioural Ecology at the Animal Sciences Department of Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He studied biology at the Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany and received his PhD (1995) at UNC Chapel Hill, NC in the US. After his PhD held positions at the Freie Universitaet Berlin (1995-1999) and Bielefeld University (2000-2007) in Germany, and at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology (2008-2011), until he was appointed in 2011 as Chair of the Behavioural Ecology Group at Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He is specialized in vocal communication, social behaviour, animal personality and the effects of conditions experienced during early development on behaviour and life history traits, mainly using song birds as model. His research group is also involved in animal welfare research using farm animals. He has served for many years on the council of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (ASAB) and of the Ethologische Gesellschaft. He published > 80 scientific publications and has been Editor for Advances in the Study of Behaviour since 2003. Since 2014 he is Executive Editor.
