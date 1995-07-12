Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 24
H. Richner and P. Heeb, Is the Information Center Hypothesis a Flop?
C.L. Moore, Maternal Contributions to Mammalian Reproductive Development and the Divergence of Males and Females.
J. Terkel, Cultural Transmission in the Black Rat: Pine Cone Feeding.
A.E. Magurran, B.H. Seghers, P.W. Shaw, and G.R. Carvalho, The Behavioral Diversity and Evolution of Guppy, Poecilia reticulata, Populations in Trinidad.
S. Creel and D. MacDonald, Sociality, Group Size, and Reproductive Suppression among Carnivores.
A. Fogel, Development and Relationships: A Dynamic Model of Communication.
L. Keller and H.K. Reeve, Why Do Females Mate with Multiple Males? The Sexually Selected Sperm Hypothesis.
J.A. Mather, Cognition in Cephalopods. Chapter References. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Advances in the Study of Behavior continues to serve scientists across a wide spectrum of disciplines. Focusing on new theories and research developments with respect to behavioral ecology, evolutionary biology, and comparative psychology, these volumes serve to foster cooperation and communication in these diverse fields.
Experimental psychologists studying animal behavior, comparative psychologists, ethologists, evolutionary biologists, and ichthyologists.
Peter Slater Serial Editor
Dr. Peter Slater is a Kennedy Professor of Natural History at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. He is a former Editor of the journal Animal Behaviour and past President of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour. He received the Association's medal in 1999. His research interests are in vocal communication, with emphasis on the development and organization of song in birds.
Jay Rosenblatt Serial Editor
Dr. Jay S. Rosenblatt is the Daniel S. Lehrman Professor of Psychobiology in the Psychology Department of Rutgers University-Newark Campus, Newark, NJ. He is an Associate of the Animal Behavior Society and the American Psychological Association and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Göteborg University in Sweden and National University of Education at a Distance, Madrid. His interests include the study of parental behavior and behavioral development among animals.
Charles Snowdon Serial Editor
Charles T. Snowdon is a Hilldale Professor of Psychology and Zoology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Currently editor of the Journal of Comparative Psychology, he was previously North American Editor of Animal Behaviour and has served as President of the Animal Behavior Society. He has held a Research Scientist Award from the National Institute of Mental Health since 1977. His research interests are in vocal and chemical communication, reproductive behavioral biology, parental care and infant development in cooperatively breeding primates. His students and collaborators work in both captive and field settings.
Manfred Milinski Serial Editor
