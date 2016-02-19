Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 22
1st Edition
Table of Contents
B.B. Smuts and R.W. Smuts, Male Aggression and Sexual Coercion of Females in Nonhuman Primates and Other Mammals: Evidence and Theoretical Implications.
A.P. Moller, R. Dufva and K. Allander, Parasites and the Evolution of Host Social Behavior.
S.E. Riechert, The Evolution of Behavioral Phenotypes: Lessons Learned from Divergent Spider Populations.
E. Curio, Proximate and Developmental Aspects of Antipredator Behavior.
M.A. Vince, Newborn Lambs and Their Dams: The Interaction That Leads to Sucking.
T.G.G. Groothuis, The Ontogeny of Social Displays: Form Development, Form Fixation, and Change in Context. Index.
Description
Advances in the Study of Behavior is the leading series in its field. Each volume includes a variety of review essays by experts providing authoritative overviews of key areas of current interest that are invaluable to the teacher, student, and researcher in the field of behavior, whether psychologist or biologist. This volume continues the tradition of excellence in the study of behavior by covering a whole range of biological and psychological research. Each of the chapters presents new ideas, with a particularly interesting approach to sexual coercion. The volume as a whole has a particular strength in the area of behavioral development, which is the main topic of the last three chapters.
Readership
Experimental psychologists studying animal behavior, ethologists, evolutionary biologists and primatologists.
Details
- 330
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 24th February 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780080582832
- 9780120045228
About the Serial Editors
Peter Slater Serial Editor
Dr. Peter Slater is a Kennedy Professor of Natural History at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. He is a former Editor of the journal Animal Behaviour and past President of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour. He received the Association's medal in 1999. His research interests are in vocal communication, with emphasis on the development and organization of song in birds.
University of St. Andrews, Fife, U.K.
Manfred Milinski Serial Editor
Zoologisches Institut, Abteilung Verhalten-sokologie, Universitat Bern, Hinterkappelen, Switzerland
Charles Snowdon Serial Editor
Charles T. Snowdon is a Hilldale Professor of Psychology and Zoology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Currently editor of the Journal of Comparative Psychology, he was previously North American Editor of Animal Behaviour and has served as President of the Animal Behavior Society. He has held a Research Scientist Award from the National Institute of Mental Health since 1977. His research interests are in vocal and chemical communication, reproductive behavioral biology, parental care and infant development in cooperatively breeding primates. His students and collaborators work in both captive and field settings.
University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Jay Rosenblatt Serial Editor
Dr. Jay S. Rosenblatt is the Daniel S. Lehrman Professor of Psychobiology in the Psychology Department of Rutgers University-Newark Campus, Newark, NJ. He is an Associate of the Animal Behavior Society and the American Psychological Association and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Göteborg University in Sweden and National University of Education at a Distance, Madrid. His interests include the study of parental behavior and behavioral development among animals.
Rutgers University, Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A.