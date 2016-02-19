Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
E.B. Keverne, Primate Social Relationships: Their Determinants and Consequences.
M. Zuk, The Role of Parasites in Sexual Selection: Current Evidence and Future Directions.
C. Beer, Conceptual Issues in Cognitive Ethology.
W. Schuler and T.J. Roper, Responses to Warning Coloration in Avian Predators.
F. Vollrath, Analysis and Interpretation of Orb Spider Exploration and Web-building Behavior.
G. Moralí and C. Beyer, Motor Aspects of Masculine Sexual Behavior in Rats and Rabbits.
A. Whiten and R. Ham, On the Nature and Evolution of Imitation in the Animal Kingdom: Reappraisal of a Century of Research. Chapter References. Index.
Advances in the Study of Behavior remains one of the most-turned-to sources for penetrating insight on the latest findings in behavior research. This serial has kept pace with the vigorous multidisciplinary growth of the field and covers all major aspects, from ecology to endocrinology, in both human and animal subjects. Critical reviews, presentations of major research programs, and communication of significant new concepts provide readers with an up-to-date overview of the latest developments in this field. The series does not focus narrowly on one or a few fields, but features articles covering the best behavioral work from a wide spectrum. The skill and concepts of scientists in such diverse fields necessarily differ, making the task of developing cooperation and communication among them a difficult one. But it is one that is of great importance, and one to which the editors and publisher of Advances in the Study of Behavior are committed. Each volume of Advances in the Study of Behavior contains an index, and each chapter includes references.
Experimental psychologists studying animal behavior; ethologists, evolutionary biologists, and primatologists.
- No. of pages:
- 303
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080582825
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120045211
@qu:"For anyone interested in behavior, particularly from a theoretical or physiological standpoint, every one of the reviews offers a great deal. This can rarely be said of collections of reviews like these." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE INSTITUTE OF BIOLOGY
Peter Slater Serial Editor
Dr. Peter Slater is a Kennedy Professor of Natural History at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. He is a former Editor of the journal Animal Behaviour and past President of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour. He received the Association's medal in 1999. His research interests are in vocal communication, with emphasis on the development and organization of song in birds.
University of St. Andrews, Fife, U.K.
Colin Beer Serial Editor
Institute of Animal Behavior, Rutgers University - Newark, New Jersey
Manfred Milinski Serial Editor
Zoologisches Institut, Abteilung Verhalten-sokologie, Universitat Bern, Hinterkappelen, Switzerland
Jay Rosenblatt Serial Editor
Dr. Jay S. Rosenblatt is the Daniel S. Lehrman Professor of Psychobiology in the Psychology Department of Rutgers University-Newark Campus, Newark, NJ. He is an Associate of the Animal Behavior Society and the American Psychological Association and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Göteborg University in Sweden and National University of Education at a Distance, Madrid. His interests include the study of parental behavior and behavioral development among animals.
Rutgers University, Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A.