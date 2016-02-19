Advances in the Study of Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120045112, 9780080582726

Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jay Rosenblatt Robert Hinde Colin Beer Marie-Claire Busnel
eBook ISBN: 9780080582726
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582726

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Jay Rosenblatt Serial Editor

Dr. Jay S. Rosenblatt is the Daniel S. Lehrman Professor of Psychobiology in the Psychology Department of Rutgers University-Newark Campus, Newark, NJ. He is an Associate of the Animal Behavior Society and the American Psychological Association and has received honorary doctoral degrees from Göteborg University in Sweden and National University of Education at a Distance, Madrid. His interests include the study of parental behavior and behavioral development among animals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Robert Hinde Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Research Council, Unit on the Development and Integration of Behaviour

Colin Beer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Animal Behavior, Rutgers University - Newark, New Jersey

Marie-Claire Busnel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physiologie Acoustiqu, Institut National de le Recherche Agronomique, Ministere de l' Agriculture, Jouy en Josas (S. et O.), France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.