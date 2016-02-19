Advances in the Study of Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120045044, 9780080582658

Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Daniel Lehrman Robert Hinde Evelyn Shaw
eBook ISBN: 9780080582658
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1972
Page Count: 216
About the Serial Editors

Daniel Lehrman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Animal Behavior, Rutgers University

Robert Hinde Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Research Council, Unit on the Development and Integration of Behaviour

Evelyn Shaw Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Academy of Sciences Golden Gate Park San Francisco, California

