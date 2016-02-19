Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 4
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Daniel Lehrman Robert Hinde Evelyn Shaw
eBook ISBN: 9780080582658
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1972
Page Count: 216
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th October 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080582658
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Daniel Lehrman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Animal Behavior, Rutgers University
Robert Hinde Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Research Council, Unit on the Development and Integration of Behaviour
Evelyn Shaw Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California Academy of Sciences Golden Gate Park San Francisco, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.