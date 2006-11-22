Advances in the Study of Behavior, Volume 36
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 36
- Preface
- Suckling, Milk, and the Development of Preferences Toward Maternal Cues by Neonates: From Early Learning to Filial Attachment?
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Udder, the Milk, and the Neonate
- III Milk: An Astonishingly Complex Fluid
- IV Suckling and Early Learning
- V Suckling and the Development of a Preference for the Mother in Sheep
- VI The First Hours After Birth
- VII Conclusions
- VIII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- A Neuroethological Approach to Song Behavior and Perception in European Starlings: Interrelationships Among Testosterone, Neuroanatomy, Immediate Early Gene Expression, and Immune Function
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction: Song, European Starlings, and the Neuroethological Approach
- II Description of European Starling Song and Its Function
- III Song Control Circuit and the Neuroendocrine Control of Song
- IV Perception of Song in Starlings
- V Physiological Responses to Song in Starlings
- VI Functional Basis of Song Preferences in European Starlings
- VII Putting It All Together: Song Production/Perception and Hormones
- VIII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Navigational Memories in Ants and Bees: Memory Retrieval When Selecting and Following Routes
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Foraging Routes
- III Navigational Memories
- IV The Retrieval of Memories Along a Route
- V Choice of Route and Destination
- VI Summary
- Functional Genomics Requires Ecology
- Publisher Summary
- I The Problem: Many Genes Seem to Be Unnecessary
- II Genes Lacking Phenotypes: Explanations and Experimental Approaches for Their Elucidation
- III Gene Function Studies Demand Integrative Approaches
- IV Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Signal Detection and Animal Communication
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Essential Features of Signal Detection
- III Application of Signal Detection Theory in Experimental Psychophysics
- IV General Assumptions of Signal Detection Theory
- V Specific Assumptions of Signal Detection Theory: Measuring Detectability
- VI Properties of Signals That Affect a Receiver's Performance
- VII Classification of Signals in Addition to Detection
- VIII Complex Patterns: Extension of the Concept of Channels
- IX Evolution of Signaling and Reception
- X Interpretation of Playback Experiments in Terms of Signal Detection Theory
- XI Practicalities of Experiments in Natural Situations
- XII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Preexisting Male Traits Are Important in the Evolution of Elaborated Male Sexual Display
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Alternative Models of Display Trait Evolution
- III Problems with Current Models of Elaborate Display Trait Evolution
- IV Evaluating Genetic Correlation Models
- V Evaluating the Preexisting Preference Model
- VI Evidence for the Co-option of Preexisting Traits
- VII Implications and Conclusions
- VIII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Adaptation, Genetic Drift, Pleiotropy, and History in the Evolution of Bee Foraging Behavior
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Comparison Between Species: Flower Constancy
- III Comparison Between Species: Floral Color Preference
- IV Comparison Between Populations: Floral Color Preferences
- V Variation Within Populations: Color Preference and Foraging Performance
- VI Variation Within Populations: Learning Behavior
- VII Reciprocal Population Transplant Experiments: A Test of Local Adaptation
- VIII Manipulation of the Foraging Environment: Scent Marking and Traplining
- IX Manipulating Foraging Phenotypes: The Honeybee Dance
- X Genetic Basis of Foraging Behavior
- XI Modeling
- XII Discussions
- XIII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Kin Selection, Constraints, and the Evolution of Cooperative Breeding in Long-Tailed Tits
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Study Species, Study Sites, and General Methods
- III Kin Discrimination by Helpers
- IV Kin Recognition Mechanism
- V Fitness Consequences of Cooperation
- VI Ecological Basis for Cooperative Breeding
- VII Conclusions
- VIII Summary
- Acknowledgments
- How Do Little Blue Penguins “Validate” Information Contained in Their Agonistic Displays?
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Natural History
- III Validations for Information Contained in Agonistic Displays
- IV Investment Strategies Validating Signals and Signal Synergy
- V Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
The aim of Advances in the Study of Behavior is to serve scientists engaged in the study of animal behavior, including psychologists, neuroscientists, biologists, ethologists, pharmacologists, endocrinologists, ecologists, and geneticists. Articles in the series present critical reviews of significant research programs with theoretical syntheses, reformulation of persistent problems, and/or highlighting new and exciting research concepts.
Advances in the Study of Behavior is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 30 onwards.
Elsevier book series on ScienceDirect gives multiple users throughout an institution simultaneous online access to an important compliment to primary research. Digital delivery ensures users reliable, 24-hour access to the latest peer-reviewed content. The Elsevier book series are compiled and written by the most highly regarded authors in their
fields and are selected from across the globe using Elsevier’s extensive researcher network.
For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/
Key Features
- Published continuously since 1965
- Multidisciplinary across social and life science subject areas
- Volume 36 addresses current themes in animal behavior
Readership
Graduate students and researchers who study animal behavior (ecologists, evolutionary biologists, geneticists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, neurobiologists, developmental psychobiologists, ethologists, comparative psychologists).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 22nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120045365
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123992789
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
H. Jane Brockmann Editor
Jane Brockmann is a professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Florida, Gainesville. Her research interests are in the evolution of alternative strategies and tactics, sexual selection and the economics and mechanisms of decision making in animals; since 1990 her research has focused on the behavior of horseshoe crabs. She has authored more than 70 journal articles and book chapters; co-edited two books; and supervised 30 graduate students. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin - Madison (1976) and was an NSF Post-doctoral Fellow with the Animal Behavior Research Group at Oxford, UK (1977-78) studying the behavior of a solitary, sphecid wasp. She has held the position of Professor since 1989 (emeritus since 2011) and was chair of her department from 1997-2001. She has been Program Director for Animal Behavior at the National Science Foundation (2003-4); president of the Animal Behavior Society (1991-1992); Secretary General of the International Ethological Conference (1995-2006); and journal editor for Evolution (1987-1990), Ethology (1991-2001) and Advances in the Study of Behavior (2002-present; Executive Editor, 2005-2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Peter Slater Editor
Dr. Peter Slater is a Kennedy Professor of Natural History at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. He is a former Editor of the journal Animal Behaviour and past President of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour. He received the Association's medal in 1999. His research interests are in vocal communication, with emphasis on the development and organization of song in birds.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Andrews, Fife, U.K.
Charles Snowdon Editor
Charles T. Snowdon is a Hilldale Professor of Psychology and Zoology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Currently editor of the Journal of Comparative Psychology, he was previously North American Editor of Animal Behaviour and has served as President of the Animal Behavior Society. He has held a Research Scientist Award from the National Institute of Mental Health since 1977. His research interests are in vocal and chemical communication, reproductive behavioral biology, parental care and infant development in cooperatively breeding primates. His students and collaborators work in both captive and field settings.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA
Timothy Roper Editor
Tim Roper is Emeritus Professor of Animal Behaviour at the University of Sussex, UK. After completing a PhD in Experimental Psychology (Cambridge 1973) he undertook postdoctoral research at the Universities of Oregon and Cambridge. He was appointed Lecturer in Biology at the University of Sussex in 1979, Reader in 1993 and Professor in 1998. He was Honorary Secretary of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (1982-87) and has served on the editorial boards of various journals, including Advances in the Study of Behaviour (1996-2014) and Animal Behaviour (as European Editor, 1991-96). He has also been appointed to a number of UK government advisory committees, including periods as Special Scientific Advisor to the House of Commons Agriculture Select Committee (1999-2000) and as advisor to the UK Government Chief Scientific Officer (2008). He has published 120 scientific papers on various aspects of animal behaviour and ecology, including animal learning, the evolution of insect warning coloration, the social and territorial behaviour of mammals, the transmission of bovine tuberculosis between badgers and cattle, the use of remotely collected DNA in estimating population size, urban wildlife management, and communal decision making in animals. He has co-authored a number of government reports and has authored one book (Badger, Harper Collins, 2010). He retired from the University of Sussex in 2010 and now works as a full-time house husband.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, University of Sussex, UK
Marc Naguib Editor
Marc Naguib is professor in Behavioural Ecology at the Animal Sciences Department of Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He studied biology at the Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany and received his PhD (1995) at UNC Chapel Hill, NC in the US. After his PhD held positions at the Freie Universitaet Berlin (1995-1999) and Bielefeld University (2000-2007) in Germany, and at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology (2008-2011), until he was appointed in 2011 as Chair of the Behavioural Ecology Group at Wageningen University, The Netherlands. He is specialized in vocal communication, social behaviour, animal personality and the effects of conditions experienced during early development on behaviour and life history traits, mainly using song birds as model. His research group is also involved in animal welfare research using farm animals. He has served for many years on the council of the Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (ASAB) and of the Ethologische Gesellschaft. He published > 80 scientific publications and has been Editor for Advances in the Study of Behaviour since 2003. Since 2014 he is Executive Editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Behavioural Ecology Group, Department of Animal Sciences Wageningen University, The Netherlands
Katherine Wynne-Edwards Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen's University, Kingston, Canada