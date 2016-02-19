Advances in the Study of Aggression
Advances in the Study of Aggression, Volume 1 aims to span some of the variety of aggression research, pinpointing areas in which phenomena or concepts that have arisen or been tested extensively with animal models are now being applied to human aggression. Chapter 1 presents an article on the relevance of animal aggression research to human aggression and discusses a brief sociobiological view of aggression and its immediate determinants over a number of mammalian species. A description of some features of human aggression and endeavor and its link to the animal model is also considered in this chapter. Chapter 2 is an article on the biological explanations of human aggression and the resulting therapies offered by such approaches, and Chapter 3 is an article on the development of stable aggressive reaction patterns in males. The next chapter is about the control of aggressive behavior by changes in attitudes, values, and the conditions of learning. Chapter 5 describes the coercive interactions of siblings and parents as well as those for siblings and identified problem children. Differences in sibling reactions between normal and distressed families together with the relationship of these differences to increased rates of coercive behaviors in distressed families are encompassed in this chapter. The text concludes by discussing advances in aggression research. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, anthropologists will find the book invaluable.
Affect and Aggression: An Animal Model Applied to Human Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Aggression: An Analytic Approach
III. Emotional Concomitants of Offense and Defense: Fear and Anger
IV. The Question of Generality: Attack and Defense in Other Species
V. Aggression and Defense: A Sociobiological Analysis
VI. The Attack-Defense Distinction: Physiological Considerations
VII. Human Aggression
VIII. Aggression in Animals and Humans: A Summary
Biological Explanations of Human Aggression and the Resulting Therapies Offered by Such Approaches: A Critical Evaluation
I. The Problems
II. Situations in Which Biological Therapies Have Been Thought to Be of Utility in the "Treatment" of Human Aggression
III. Genetic Correlates of Human Aggression
IV. Neurophysiological Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans
V. Pharmacological Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans
VI. Endocrine Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans
VII. Ethical Problems Associated with Biological Approaches to the Control of Human Aggression
VIII. Concluding Remarks
Development of Stable Aggressive Reaction Patterns in Males
I. Introduction
II. Stability of Aggressive Reaction Patterns
III. Development of Aggressive Reaction Patterns in Boys
IV. Concluding Comments
The Control of Aggressive Behavior by Changes in Attitudes, Values, and the Conditions of Learning
I. Introduction
II. Television Violence and Aggression
III. Gender Role Expectations and Aggression
IV. Child-Rearing Practices and Aggression
Siblings: Fellow Travelers in Coercive Family Processes
I. Introduction
II. Violence in the Home
III. Coercive Processes
IV. Some Hypotheses about Siblings
V. Procedures
VI. Analyses
VII. Interaction of the Problem Child with His or Her Siblings
VIII. Discussion
Advances in Aggression Research: The Future
I. The Effects of Genetic Systems on Agonistic Behavior
II. Research on Physiological Systems
III. The Organismic Level
IV. The Social Level
V. The Organization of Agonistic Behavior
VI. Future Research on Aggression
