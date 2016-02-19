Advances in the Study of Aggression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120377015, 9781483215761

Advances in the Study of Aggression

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Robert J. Blanchard D. Caroline Blanchard
eBook ISBN: 9781483215761
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1984
Page Count: 256
Description

Advances in the Study of Aggression, Volume 1 aims to span some of the variety of aggression research, pinpointing areas in which phenomena or concepts that have arisen or been tested extensively with animal models are now being applied to human aggression. Chapter 1 presents an article on the relevance of animal aggression research to human aggression and discusses a brief sociobiological view of aggression and its immediate determinants over a number of mammalian species. A description of some features of human aggression and endeavor and its link to the animal model is also considered in this chapter. Chapter 2 is an article on the biological explanations of human aggression and the resulting therapies offered by such approaches, and Chapter 3 is an article on the development of stable aggressive reaction patterns in males. The next chapter is about the control of aggressive behavior by changes in attitudes, values, and the conditions of learning. Chapter 5 describes the coercive interactions of siblings and parents as well as those for siblings and identified problem children. Differences in sibling reactions between normal and distressed families together with the relationship of these differences to increased rates of coercive behaviors in distressed families are encompassed in this chapter. The text concludes by discussing advances in aggression research. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, anthropologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Affect and Aggression: An Animal Model Applied to Human Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Aggression: An Analytic Approach

III. Emotional Concomitants of Offense and Defense: Fear and Anger

IV. The Question of Generality: Attack and Defense in Other Species

V. Aggression and Defense: A Sociobiological Analysis

VI. The Attack-Defense Distinction: Physiological Considerations

VII. Human Aggression

VIII. Aggression in Animals and Humans: A Summary

References

Biological Explanations of Human Aggression and the Resulting Therapies Offered by Such Approaches: A Critical Evaluation

I. The Problems

II. Situations in Which Biological Therapies Have Been Thought to Be of Utility in the "Treatment" of Human Aggression

III. Genetic Correlates of Human Aggression

IV. Neurophysiological Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans

V. Pharmacological Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans

VI. Endocrine Approaches to the Control of Aggression in Humans

VII. Ethical Problems Associated with Biological Approaches to the Control of Human Aggression

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Development of Stable Aggressive Reaction Patterns in Males

I. Introduction

II. Stability of Aggressive Reaction Patterns

III. Development of Aggressive Reaction Patterns in Boys

IV. Concluding Comments

References

The Control of Aggressive Behavior by Changes in Attitudes, Values, and the Conditions of Learning

I. Introduction

II. Television Violence and Aggression

III. Gender Role Expectations and Aggression

IV. Child-Rearing Practices and Aggression

References

Siblings: Fellow Travelers in Coercive Family Processes

I. Introduction

II. Violence in the Home

III. Coercive Processes

IV. Some Hypotheses about Siblings

V. Procedures

VI. Analyses

VII. Interaction of the Problem Child with His or Her Siblings

VIII. Discussion

References

Advances in Aggression Research: The Future

I. The Effects of Genetic Systems on Agonistic Behavior

II. Research on Physiological Systems

III. The Organismic Level

IV. The Social Level

V. The Organization of Agonistic Behavior

VI. Future Research on Aggression

References

Index




About the Editor

Robert J. Blanchard

D. Caroline Blanchard

