Advances in the Psychology of Religion, Volume 11

Acknowledgements. Contributors. Introduction, L B Brown. New directions in the psychology of religion, M Argyle. Religiously based differences in approach to the psychology of religion: Freud, Fromm, Allport and Zilboorg, B Beit-Hallahmi. Social anthropology and the psychology of religion, P Heelas. Psychology of religion as the study of the conflict between belief and unbelief, A Vergote. Religious states of mind: a reversal theory interpretation, M J Apter. Non-experimental and experimental methods in the psychology of religion, J-P Deconchy. An S-O-R model of religious experience, H N Malony. Frame of reference as a prerequisite for the induction of religious experience through meditation: an experimental study, J van der Lans. Religious experience and its induction, D Hay. Social attitudes and religion, L B Brown. Personality and religion: theory and measurement, L J Francis. Brotherly love or self-concern? behavioural consequences of religion, C D Batson et al. Psychological and psychiatric studies of new religions, J T Richardson. Name index. Subject index.