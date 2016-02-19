Advances in the Psychology of Religion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080279480, 9781483285931

Advances in the Psychology of Religion, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Argyle
eBook ISBN: 9781483285931
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th March 1985
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements. Contributors. Introduction, L B Brown. New directions in the psychology of religion, M Argyle. Religiously based differences in approach to the psychology of religion: Freud, Fromm, Allport and Zilboorg, B Beit-Hallahmi. Social anthropology and the psychology of religion, P Heelas. Psychology of religion as the study of the conflict between belief and unbelief, A Vergote. Religious states of mind: a reversal theory interpretation, M J Apter. Non-experimental and experimental methods in the psychology of religion, J-P Deconchy. An S-O-R model of religious experience, H N Malony. Frame of reference as a prerequisite for the induction of religious experience through meditation: an experimental study, J van der Lans. Religious experience and its induction, D Hay. Social attitudes and religion, L B Brown. Personality and religion: theory and measurement, L J Francis. Brotherly love or self-concern? behavioural consequences of religion, C D Batson et al. Psychological and psychiatric studies of new religions, J T Richardson. Name index. Subject index.

Description

This collection of previously unpublished papers, written by well known researchers in the psychology of religion, is unique in its broad coverage and in its comparison between quite different and strictly theoretical perspectives. The subjects range from theoretical analyses of social science perspectives on religion and its methods, to reports of experimental, correlational or descriptive studies of religious experience and attitudes. The emphasis throughout is on the directions in which this work might move in the future.

Readership

For post-graduate courses in the psychology of religion, and advanced undergraduates in social psychology and religious education.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285931

Reviews

@qu:The book is excellent for advanced undergraduate and graduate students. It is a must for any serious scholar of the discipline. @source:Journal of Psychology and Theology @qu:This book will undoubtedly become widely consulted and cited by other scholars in the field. @source:American Psychological Association

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Argyle Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.