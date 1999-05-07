Advances in the Flow and Rheology of Non-Newtonian Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444826794, 9780080540559

Advances in the Flow and Rheology of Non-Newtonian Fluids, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: D.A. Siginer D. De Kee R.P. Chhabra
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444826794
eBook ISBN: 9780080540559
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th May 1999
Page Count: 1514
Table of Contents

Part A.

  1. Bio and Food Rheology. Flow-Induced Interactions in the Circulation (H.L. Goldsmith). Shear Thickening and Flow-Induced Structures in Foods and Biopolymer Systems (E.B. Bagley, F.R. Dintzis). Rheology of Food Emulsions (C. Gallegos, J.M. Franco). 2. Complex Flows. Wormlike Micellar Surfactant Solutions: Rheological and Fluid Mechanical Oddities (R. Steger, P.O. Brunn). Time Periodic Flows (J. Dunwoody). Secondary Flows in Tubes of Arbitrary Shape (M.F. Letelier, D. A. Siginer). Effects of Non-Newtonian Fluids on Cavitation (D.H. Fruman). Low-Dimensional Description of Viscoelastic Taylor-Vortex Flow (R.E. Khayat). Non-Newtonian Mixing with Helical Ribbon Impellers and Planetary Mixers (P.A. Tanguy, E. Brito-De La Fuente). 3. Computational Methods. Viscoelastic Finite Volume Method (Nhan Phan-Thien, R.I. Tanner). Segregated Formulations in Computational Aspects of Complex Viscoelastic Flows (Jung Yul Yoo). 4. Constitutive Equations & Viscoelastic Fluids. Constitutive Equations from Transient Network Theory (C.F. Chan Man Fong, D. De Kee). Constitutive Behavior Modeling and Fractional Derivatives (Chr. Friedrich, H. Schiessel, A. Blumen). The Kinetic Theory of Dilute Solutions of Flexible Polymers: Hydrodynamic Interaction (J. R. Prakash). Constitutive Equations for Viscoelastic Liquids: Formulation, Analysis and Comparison with Data (A.I. Leonov) Scaling Approach in Solving Problems of Complex Viscoelastic Flows with Multimode Constitutive Equations of Differential Type (A.I. Leonov, J. Padovan). A Theory of Flow in Smectic Liquid Crystals (F.M. Leslie) Extensional Flows (C.J.S. Petrie). Part B. 5. Electrorheological Fluids. Mechanics of Electrorheological Materials (K.R. Rajagopal). Constitutive Equations for Electrorheological Fluids Based on Molecular Dynamics (R. Tao). Electro-Magneto-Hydrodynamics and Solidification (G.S. Dulikravich). Conduction and Dielectic Effects in Electrorheology (C.W. Wu, H. Conrad). Rheometry of Electrorheological Fluids (R.C. Kanu, M. T. Shaw). 6. Industrial Flows. Some Applications of Non-Newtonian Fluid Flow (J.W. Hoyt). Paper Coating Rheology (D.W. Bousfield, A. Co). 7. Polymer Processing & Rheology. Rheology of Long Discontinuous Fiber Thermoplastic Composites (S.G. Advani, T.S. Creasy) Thermomechanical Modelling of Polymer Processing (J.F. Agassant, T.Coupez, Y. Demay, B. Vergnes, M. Vincent). Modeling and Simulation of Injection Molding (F. Dupret, A.Couniot, O. Mal, L. Vanderschuren, O. Verhoyen). Flow of Polymeric Melts in Channels with Moving Boundaries (A.I. Isayev, C. Zook, Y. Zhang). 8. Polymeric Fibers and Jets. Free Surface Viscoelastic and Liquid Crystalline Polymer Fibers and Jets (S.E. Bechtel, M.G. Forest, Qi Wang, Hong Zhou). Numerical Simulation of Melt Spinning of Polyethylene Terephtalate Fibers (Kyoung Woo Kim, Sang Yong Kim, Youngdon Kwon). 9. Flow in Porous Media. Physical Mechanisms of Foam Flow in Porous Media (K. G. Kornev, A.V. Neimark, A. N. Rozhkov). Flow of Non-Newtonian Fluids in Porous Media (S. Vossoughi). 10. Suspensions. Fluid Dynamics of Fine Suspension Flow (Y.A. Buyevich). Rheological Properties of Concentrated Suspensions (P.J. Carreau, P.-A. Lavoie, F. Yziquel). Modeling the Flow of Fiber Suspensions in Narrow Gaps (F. Dupret, V. Verleye). Recent Advances in the Rheology of Fluidized Materials (S.I. Bakhtiyarov, R.A. Overfelt). 11. Transport Phenomena. Heat and Transfer in Rheologically Complex Systems (R.P. Chhabra). A One-dimensional Model for Viscoelastic Diffusion in Polymers (C.J. Durning, P.H. Tang, R.A. Cairncross).

Description

These two volumes contain chapters written by experts in such areas as bio and food rheology, polymer rheology, flow of suspensions, flow in porous media, electrorheological fluids, etc. Computational as well as analytical mathematical descriptions, involving appropriate constitutive equations deal with complex flow situations of industrial importance. This work is unique in that it brings together state of the art reviews and recent advances in a variety of areas, involving viscoelastic materials, in a desirable and timely manner.

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Newark NJ 07102-1982, USA

D. De Kee Editor

Tulane University, Department of Mechanical Engineering, New Orleans, LA 70118-5698, USA

R.P. Chhabra Editor

Indian Institute of Technology, Department of Chemical Engineering, Kanpur, India 208016

