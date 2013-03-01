Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 60-2
1st Edition
Authors: Chandy John
eBook ISBN: 9781455772155
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771349
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Description
Dr. John’s vision for this issue is to provide an update to general pediatricians on infectious diseases of importance to them in clinical practice. These include infections that are commonly seen, emerging infectious diseases and infections that are infrequent but can be severe, and so are worth knowing about. As noted in the title, the focus of the issue is on advances in evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of these illnesses. Articles are devoted to bacterial infections, drug-resistant infections, neonatal infectious diseases, rickettsial disease, parasitic diseases, and global infectious diseases.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772155
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771349
About the Authors
Chandy John Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MD
