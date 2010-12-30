Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Barrett's Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704521

Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Barrett's Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Irving Waxman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704521
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Waxman has assembled global experts to provide comprehensive coverage of Barrett's Esophagus, including diagnosis, management, treatment, and beyond. Articles are devoted to photodynamic therapy, minimally invasive surgery, advanced imaging, endoscopic mucosal resection, cryotherapy, and radiofrequency ablation. The clinical information in these articles will give readers a true picture of the advances in this disease state as well as what the clinical picture will look like in the near future.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704521

About the Authors

Irving Waxman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics (CERT), University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.