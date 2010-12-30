Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Barrett's Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 21-1
1st Edition
Authors: Irving Waxman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704521
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 208
Description
Dr. Waxman has assembled global experts to provide comprehensive coverage of Barrett's Esophagus, including diagnosis, management, treatment, and beyond. Articles are devoted to photodynamic therapy, minimally invasive surgery, advanced imaging, endoscopic mucosal resection, cryotherapy, and radiofrequency ablation. The clinical information in these articles will give readers a true picture of the advances in this disease state as well as what the clinical picture will look like in the near future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704521
About the Authors
Irving Waxman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics (CERT), University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.