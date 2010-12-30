Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Barrett's Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 21-1

Dr. Waxman has assembled global experts to provide comprehensive coverage of Barrett's Esophagus, including diagnosis, management, treatment, and beyond. Articles are devoted to photodynamic therapy, minimally invasive surgery, advanced imaging, endoscopic mucosal resection, cryotherapy, and radiofrequency ablation. The clinical information in these articles will give readers a true picture of the advances in this disease state as well as what the clinical picture will look like in the near future.