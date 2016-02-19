Advances in the Biosciences
1st Edition
International Conference on Prostaglandins, Vienna, September 25 to 28, 1972
Description
Advances in the Biosciences 9 is a collection of presented papers on the International Conference on Prostaglandins, held in Vienna, Austria on September 25 to 28, 1972.
The book consists of 114 chapters of various topics in the field of prostaglandins. The meeting touches on several main topics such as new active analogs of prostaglandins; effect of aspirin and indomethasin and other compounds relative to the study of the role of the prostaglandins in the living organism; and the evaluation of the various analytical methods for the determination of the extremely minute amounts of prostaglandin occurring in the living organism. Biologists, pharmacologists, endocrinologists, physicians, biochemists, and medical technologists will find the contents of this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Biosynthesis
Quantitative Aspects on Prostaglandin Synthesis in Man
Inhibition of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis
Catecholamine Induced Increase in Prostaglandin E Biosynthesis in Homogenates of the Rat Stomach Fundus
Comparative Aspects of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis in Animal Tissues
2. Metabolism
Structures of New Metabolites of Prostaglandin E2 in Man
Structures of C14 Metabolites of Prostaglandin F2α
Purification, Properties, and Biological Significance of Prostaglandin A Isomerase
3. Analytical Methods
Specific Antibodies: Reagents for Quantitative Analysis of Prostaglandins
Specificity of Prostaglandin Binding Sites in Rat Forestomach Tissue and Their Possible Use as a Quantitative Assay
Quantitative Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Prostaglandins
Differentiation between Endogenous and Exogenous (Administered) Prostaglandins in Biological Fluids
The Analysis of Prostaglandins Using a Computer for Plotting Ion Abundance Versus Time
4. Round Table Discussion on Analytical Methods
5. Biological Activity and Structure
The Synthesis and Biological Activity of a Series of 15-Methyl Prostaglandins
On the Prostaglandin Inhibitory Action of Polyphloretin Phosphate
Structure-Activity Relationship of Some Dibenzoxazepine Derivatives as Prostaglandin Antagonists
Relation of Prostaglandin Structure to Vascular Resistance in the Isolated Rat Pancreas
6. Metabolic Effects
The Regulatory Role of the Prostaglandins on the Cyclic 3', 5'-AMP System
Prostaglandins, Cyclic AMP, and Transformed Fibroblasts
7. Prostaglandins and Adenylcyclase System
Prostaglandin Production by Cells In Vitro
8. Metabolic Effects
Erythropoietic Effects of Prostaglandins
Prostaglandins and Sickle Cell Anemia
Inhibition of Vasopressin Action in Toad Bladder
Effects of Prostaglandin E1 and Arginine Vasotocin on Sodium Transport and Adenyl Cyclase Activity in Developing Tadpole Skin
Prostaglandin Modification of Membrane-Bound Enzyme Activity
9. Respiratory System
The Effects of Inhaled Prostaglandins on Bronchial Tone in Man
Opposite Effects of Prostaglandins E and F on Tracheal Smooth Muscles and Their Interaction with Calcium Ions
Comparative Studies on the Bronchodilating Properties of the Prostaglandin F2ß
The Regulatory Function of Prostaglandins in the Release of Histamine and SRS-A From Passively Sensitized Human Lung Tissue
Prostaglandin F2α: Effect on Airway Conductance in Healthy Subjects and Patients with Bronchial Asthma
10. Gastro-intestinal System
15-Methyl PGE2 and 16, 16-Dimethyl PGE2: Potent Inhibitors of Gastric Secretion
Effect of Orally and Intravenously Administered Prostaglandin 15 (R) 15-Methyl E2 on Gastric Secretion in Man
PGE2 and Gastric Acid Secretion in Man
The Relationship between Rat Gastric Mucosal Blood Flow and Acid Secretion during Oral or Intravenous Administration of Prostaglandins and Dibutyryl Cyclic AMP
11. Renal System
Introduction
A Histochemical Study of the Prostaglandin Biosynthesis in the Urinary System of Rabbit, Guinea Pig, Goldhamster, and Rat
Metabolic Mechanisms of Action of the Renal Prostaglandins
Effects of PGE2 on Renal Tubular Function
Prostaglandinlike Renal Vasodepressor Lipids and Electrolyte Exchange in the Kidney
The Effect of Prostaglandin (PGA1) on Adrenal Function in Man
Occurrence of Prostaglandins in Human Urine
Effect of PGE1 on Contrast Visualization of the Renal Vascular Bed: Comparison with Other Vasodilators
Inhibition of Prostaglandin Synthesis in the Kidneys by Aspirinlike Drugs
Synthesis of Prostaglandins (PGs) by Renomedullary Interstitial Cells (RIC) Grown in Tissue Culture
12. Circulatory System
Introduction
Effects of Prostaglandin E2 and F2α on Cutaneous Arteries and Veins In Vivo in the Isolated Rabbit Ear
Prostaglandin Induced Vasoconstriction of Cerebral Arteries and Its Reversal by Ethanol
Vasodepressor Action of Renomedullary Prostaglandins (PGE2 and PGA2) in the Spontaneously Hypertensive Rat (SH Rat): Evidence for a Central Action Mediated by the Vagus
Effect of Prostaglandin E1 on the Transmembrane Potentials of the Mammalian Heart
Effects of PGE1, PGE2, and PGF2α on Isolated Normal and Damaged Heart Preparations
Antiarrhythmic Properties of PGE2: Preliminary Results
13. Inflammation
Inhibition of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis as the Mechanism of Action of Aspirinlike Drugs
Arachidonic Acid and the Analgesic Action of Aspirinlike Drugs
Effect of Various Prostaglandins on Two Laboratory Models of Chronic Arthritic Inflammation
Prostaglandin Release in Ocular Inflammation in Rabbits and Man
Effect of Prostaglandin E1 on Lysosomal Enzyme Release from Human Leucocytes in the Presence of Dytochalasin B
Prostaglandins in Burn Injury
Antianaphylactic Effect of a Prostaglandin Antagonist, Polyphloretin Phosphate
The Effect of Prostaglandin E1 on the Production of Interferon
Prostaglandin E2 Biosynthesis in Human Skin: Subcellular Localization and Inhibition by Unsaturated Fatty Acids and Anti-inflammatory Agents
14. Nervous System
Prostaglandin Mediated Control of Sympathetic Neuroeffector Transmission
Prostaglandins on Cyclic-AMP Formation in Cerebral Cortex of Different Mammalian Species
Actions of Prostaglandin E1 on Spinal Neurons in the Frog
The Effects of Prostaglandin E2 on Conditioned Avoidance Response Behavior and the Electroencephalogram
Prostaglandin E1 and Endotoxin Fever, and the Effects of Aspirin, Indomethacin, and 4-Acetamidophenol
Effect of Prostaglandins E1 and F2α on Adrenergic Responses in the Pulmonary Circulation
15a. Termination of Pregnancy - Extra- and Intra-amniotic Administration of Prostaglandins
Termination of Pregnancy by Extraamniotic Prostaglandins and the Synergistic Action of Oxytocin
Induction of Abortion 1. by Intravenous and 2. by Intrauterine Administration of PGF2α (Extra- and Intraamniotic)
Intrauterine Administration of Prostaglandin F2α for Induction of Abortion
Therapeutic Abortion by Intraamniotic Administration of Prostaglandin F2α
Midtrimester Therapeutic Abortion Using Intraamniotic PGF2α
Induction of Abortion by Intraamniotic PGF2α: a Comparison of Dose Schedules
Intraamniotic Prostaglandin F2α for Midtrimester Abortion
Therapeutic Abortion by Intraamniotic Injection of Prostaglandins
15b. Termination of Pregnancy - Intravaginal Administration of Prostaglandins
Vaginal Administration of Prostaglandins to Induce Early Abortion
Postconceptional Fertility Control by Prostaglandins
Abortifacient Activity of Vaginally Administered Prostaglandin F2α
Prostaglandin F2α Vaginal Pessaries for Midtrimester Abortion
15c. Induction of Labor - Oral and Intravenous Administration of Prostaglandins
The Results of Using Prostaglandins F2α for Induction and Stimulation Labor
Oral Prostaglandin E 2 and Amniotomy for Induction of Labor
15d. Effects of Prostaglandins on Steroidogenesis1
The Physiological Role of Prostaglandin F2α in Corpus Luteum Regression
Prostaglandin F Group (PGF), Progesterone, and Estrogen Concentrations in the Utero-ovarian Venous Plasma of the Conscious Ewe during the Estrous Cycle
The Formation of Prostaglandins by the Guinea-Pig Uterus and the Effect of Indomethacin
Cyclic Changes in Uterine Venous and Peripheral Plasma Levels of F Prostaglandins Correlated with Peripheral Progesterone Levels in the Golden Hamster
A Comparative Study of Some Effects of Prostaglandin F2α, F1α, E2, and E1 on Reproductive Processes of Rats and Hamsters
15e. Effects of Prostaglandins on Steroidogenesis
Prostaglandins and Steroidogenesis
Prostaglandins and Myometrial Contractility
Effect of Prostaglandin F2α on Progestin Synthesis in the Human and Rabbit Ovary
Induction of Abortion by Extraamniotic Administration of Prostaglandin F2α
Alterations in Biosynthesis of Progesterone in Human Corpora Lutea of Pregnancy by Prostaglandins
The Effect of Prostaglandin F2α Administration on Plasma Steroid and LH Levels in the Luteal Phase of the Menstrual Cycle
Plasma Progestin and Plasma Estrogen Levels during Infusion of PGF2α in the Human
Plasma Hormone Changes during Infusions of Prostaglandins F2α, and E2 for Therapeutic Abortion
Effects of Prostaglandins and Gonadotrophins on Luteal Prostaglandin and Steroid Biosynthesis
15f. Effects of Prostaglandins on Other Ovarian Functions
Possible Role of Prostaglandins in Ovulation
Effects of PGE1 and 7-OXA-13-Porstynoic Acid on the Isolated Prepubertal Rat Ovary
Effect of Prostaglandins E1, E2 , and F2α on Gonadotrophin-Induced Ovulation in Immature Female Rats
Effects of PGF2α on Periovular Cervical Mucus
15g. Effects of Prostaglandins on the Male Reproduction
Prostaglandins (E1 and E2) and Reproduction in the Male Rat
15h. Effects of Prostaglandins on the Human Uterine Contractility
The Effect of a ß-Adrenergic Agent on Prostaglandin Stimulated Labor
Comparative Studies of the Effect of Oxytocin and Prostaglandin F2α in the Uterus
Interrelationship between Oxytocin (Endogenous and Exogenous) and Prostaglandins
Quantitation of Uterine Activity after Vaginal Administration of Prostaglandins
15i. Effects of Prostaglandins on the Animal Reproductive Tract Tachyphylactic Response of the Rat Uterus In Vivo to Prostaglandins E2 and F2α
Effects of Prostaglandins E1 and F2α on Uterine Hemodynamics and Motility
Effects of Prostaglandins and Oxytocin on the Uterine Motility of the Living Rat Under Various Hormonal Conditions
The Role of Prostaglandin in Endotoxin-Induced Abortion and Fetal Death
Immediate and Late Effect of PGE1 on the Rabbit Oviduct (In Vivo Studies)
Effects of Prostaglandins (PGs) on Sperm and Egg Transport in the Rabbit
15k. Termination of Pregnancy by Prostaglandin Analogues
Termination of Pregnancy with Prostaglandin Analogs
15(S)-15-Methyl-Prostaglandin F2α: Myometrial Response and Abortifacient Efficacy
15l. Summary of Round Table Discussion on Fertility Regulation
A Note on Nomenclature
Stability of Prostaglandins
Chairmen and Principal Lecturers
Speakers
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 7th June 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157634
About the Editor
Stig Bergström
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ohio State University, Ohio, USA