Advances in Systemic Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791892

Advances in Systemic Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791892
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Jyoti Patel and Jessica Donington, is devoted to Advances in Systemic Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Drs. Patel and Donington have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy; Combining Immunotherapy with Radiation in Lung Cancer; Adjuvant Chemotherapy; ALK Mutations; Molecular Targets Beyond the Big 3; Advances in Systemic Therapy; Liquid Biopsies in NSCLC; Combining Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for NSCLC; ROS-1 Mutations; EGFR Mutations; and more!

