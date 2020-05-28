Advances in Systemic Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Jyoti Patel and Jessica Donington, is devoted to Advances in Systemic Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Drs. Patel and Donington have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy; Combining Immunotherapy with Radiation in Lung Cancer; Adjuvant Chemotherapy; ALK Mutations; Molecular Targets Beyond the Big 3; Advances in Systemic Therapy; Liquid Biopsies in NSCLC; Combining Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for NSCLC; ROS-1 Mutations; EGFR Mutations; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791892
