Advances in System Reliability Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Recent Advances in System Reliability Engineering describes and evaluates the latest tools, techniques, strategies, and methods in this topic for a variety of applications. Special emphasis is put on simulation and modelling technology which is growing in influence in industry, and presents challenges as well as opportunities to reliability and systems engineers. Several manufacturing engineering applications are addressed, making this a particularly valuable reference for readers in that sector.
Key Features
- Contains comprehensive discussions on state-of-the-art tools, techniques, and strategies from industry
- Connects the latest academic research to applications in industry including system reliability, safety assessment, and preventive maintenance
- Gives an in-depth analysis of the benefits and applications of modelling and simulation to reliability
Readership
Professionals and researchers in industrial, electrical, electronics, computer, civil, mechanical and systems engineering with an interest in reliability
Table of Contents
1. Delay-Time-Based Maintenance Modeling for Technical Systems - Theory and Practice
2. Deterministic and Probabilistic Safety Analyses
3. Reliability-Game Theory
4. Integrating Reliability Models and Adaptive Algorithms for Wind Power Forecasting
5. Time-Dependent Analysis of Series-Parallel Multistate Systems Using Structure Function and Markov Processes
6. Modeling Correlated Counts in Reliability Engineering
7. Statistical Inference of an Imperfect Repair Model with Uniform Distributed Repair Degrees
8. Method of Fuzzy Perfectness in Human Reliability Analysis: Selection of Performance Conditions
9. System Reliability Assessment Through Bayesian Network Modeling
10. Multistate Multifailures System Analysis With Reworking Strategy and Imperfect Fault Coverage
11. Software Patch Scheduling Policy Incorporating Functional Safety Standards
12. Tools and Techniques in Software Reliability Modeling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128162729
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159064
About the Editor
Mangey Ram
Mangey Ram is currently Head of the Department and Assistant Dean (International Affairs) at Graphic Era University, India. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Mathematical, Engineering and Management Sciences, as well as Executive Associate Editor of the Journal of Reliability and Statistical Studies. Prof. Ram has published 77 research papers and presented his works at national and international conferences. His research interests are in reliability theory and applied mathematics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Graphic Era University, India
Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. He is the Editor-in-Chief of several international journals, and is currently an editorial board member of 30 international journals. In addition, he has published in his field of research, as author and co-author, more than 60 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal