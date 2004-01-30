Advances in Survival Analysis, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. General Methodology.
Evaluation of the Performance of Survival Analysis Models: Discrimination and Calibration Measures (R.B. D'Agostino, B.-H. Nam).
Discretizing a Continuous Covariate in Survival Studies (J.P. Klein, J.-T. Wu).
On Comparison of Two Classification Methods with Survival Endpoints (Y. Lu, H. Jin, J. Mi).
Time-Varying Effects in Survival Analysis (T.H. Scheike).
Kaplan-Meier Integrals (W. Stute).
Part II. Concensored Data and Inference.
Statistical Analysis of Doubly Interval-Censored Failure Time Data (J. Sun).
The Missing Consoring-Indicator Model of Random Censorship (S. Subramanian).
Estimation of the Bivariate Survival Function with Generalized Bivariate Right Censored Data Structures (S. Keles, M.J. van der Laan, J.M. Robins).
Estimation of Semi-Markov Models with Right-Censored Data (O. Pons).
Part III. Truncated Data and Inference.
Nonparametric Bivariate Estimation with Randomly Truncated Observations (Ü. Gürler).
Part IV. Hazard Rate Estimation.
Lower Bounds for Estimating a Hazard (C. Huber, b. MacGibbon).
Non-Parametric Hazard Rate Estimation under Proressive Type-II Consoring (N. Balakrishnan, L. Bordes)
Part V. Comparison of Survival Curves.
Statistical Tests of the Equality of Survival Curves: Reconsidering the Options (G.P. Suciu, S. Lemeshow, M. Moeschberger).
Testing Equality of Survival Functions with Bivariate Censored Data: A Review (P.V. Rao).
Statistical Methods for the Comparison of Crossing Survival Curves (C.T. Le).
Part VI. Competing Risks and Analysis.
Inference for Competing Risks (J.P. Klein, R. Bajorunaite).
Analysis of Cause-Specific Events in Competing Risks Survival Data (J. Dignam, J. Bryant, H.S. Wieand).
Analysis of Progressively Censored Competing Risks Data (D. Kundu, N. Kannan, N. Balakrishnan).
Marginal Analysis of Point Processes with Competing Risks (R.J. Cook, B. Chen, P. Major).
Part VII. Propoertional Hazards Model and Analysis.
Categorical Auxiliary Data in the Discrete Time Proportional Hazards Model (P. Slasor, N. Laird).
Hosmer and Lemeshow type Goodness-of-Fit Statistics for the Cox Proportional Hazards Model (S. May, D.W. Hosmer).
The Effects of Misspecifying Cox's Regression Model on Randomized Treatment Group Comparisons (A.G. DiRienzo, S.W. Lagakos).
Statistical Modeling in Survival Analysis and Its Influence on the Duration Analysis (V. Bagdonavicius, M. Nikulin.
Part VIII. Accelerated Models and Analysis.
Accelerated Hazards Model: Method, Theory and Applications (Y.Q. Chen, N.P. Jewell, J. Yang).
Diagnostics for the Accelerated Life Time Model of Survival Data (D. Zelterman, H. Lin).
Cumulative Damage Approaches Leading to Inverse Gaussian Accelerated Test Models (A. Onar, W.J. Padgett).
On Estimating the Gamma Accelerated Failure-Time Models (K.M. Koti).
Part IX. Frailty Models and Applications.
Frailty Model and its Application to Seizure Data (N. Ebrahimi, X. Zhang, A. Berg, S. Shinnar).
Part X. Models and Applications.
State Space Models for Survival Analysis (W.Y. Tan, W. Ke).
First Hitting Time Models for Lifetime Date (M.-L.T. Lee, G.A. Whitmore).
An Increasing Hazard Cure Model (Y. Peng, K.B.G. Dear).
Part XI. Multivariate Survival Data Analysis.
Marginal Analyses of Multistage Data (G.A. Satten, S. Datta).
The Matrix-Valued Counting Process Model with Proportional Hazards for Sequential Survival Data (K.L. Kesler, P.K. Sen).
Part XII. Recurrent Event Data Analysis.
Analysis of Recurrent Event Data (J. Cai, D.E. Schaubel).
Part XIII. Current Status Data Analysis.
Current Status Data: Review, Recent Developments and Open Problems (N.P. Jewell, M. van der Laan).
Part XIV. Disease Progression Analysis.
Appraisal of Models for the Study of Disease Progression in Psoriatic Arthritis (R. Aguirre-Hernández, V.T. Farewell).
Part XV. Gene Expressions and Analysis.
Survival Analysis with Gene Expression Arrays (D.K. Pauler, J. Hardin, J.R. Faulkner, M. LeBlanc, J.J. Crowley).
Part XVI. Quality of Life Analysis.
Joint Analysis of Longitudinal Quailty of Life and Survival Processes (M. Mesbah, J.-F. Dupuy, N. Heutte, L. Awad).
Part XVII. Flowgraph Models and Applications.
Modelling Survival Data using Flowgraph Models (A.V. Huzurbazar).
Part XVIII. Repair Models and Analysis.
Nonparametric Methods for Repair Models (M. Hollander, J. Sethuraman).
Description
Handbook of Statistics: Advances in Survival Analysis covers all important topics in the area of Survival Analysis. Each topic has been covered by one or more chapters written by internationally renowned experts. Each chapter provides a comprehensive and up-to-date review of the topic. Several new illustrative examples have been used to demonstrate the methodologies developed. The book also includes an exhaustive list of important references in the area of Survival Analysis.
Key Features
- Includes up-to-date reviews on many important topics
- Chapters written by many internationally renowned experts
- Some Chapters provide completely new methodologies and analyses
- Includes some new data and methods of analyzing them
Readership
Biostatisticians, Mathematical Statisticians and Reliability Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 822
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2004
- Published:
- 30th January 2004
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444500793
Reviews
"Forty papers provide an overview of survival analysis and describe the state of the art (...) in this field of statistics." --Journal of Economic Literature, 2004-1222
"The book successfully provides the reader with an overiew of which topics are the subject of current research in survival analysis. Areas covered include (to name a few): complex patterns of information loss, bivariate survival, multi-state models, gene expression analysis, and quality of life analysis." --Jan Beyersmann, in STATISTICS IN MEDICINE, Vol. 24, 2005
About the Authors
N. Balakrishnan Author
Professor Narayanaswamy Balakrishnan, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics McMaster University Hamilton, Ontario, Canada & visiting Professor, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Balakrishnan is a statistical distribution theorist and books powerhouse with 16 authored books, 4 authored handbooks, and 27 edited books under his name. He is current Editor-in-Chief of Communications in Statistics, and for the revised Encyclopedia of Statistical Sciences published by Wiley.
Affiliations and Expertise
McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada
C.R. Rao Author
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA