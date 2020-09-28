COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Advances in Surgery, Volume 54-1

Advances in Surgery, Volume 54-1

1st Edition

Editors: John Cameron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755238
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Each year, Advances in Surgery reviews the most current practices in general surgery. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. John Cameron, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in general surgery bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323755238

About the Editors

John Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

