Advances in Surgery, Volume 52-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Surgeon Scorecards: Accurate or Not?
Laparoscopic Surgery for Small Bowel Obstruction: Is It Safe?
Prevention and Treatment of Clostridium Difficile Enterocolitis
The Management of Venous Thromboembolic Disease: New Trends in Anticoagulant Therapy Andrea Obi and Thomas Wakefield
Proper Use of Cholecystostomy Tubes
Is Maintenance of Certification Working in Surgery?
How Should Gallbladder Cancer Be Managed?
How to Predict 30-Day Readmission
Should the Management of a Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Be Regionalized?
Diagnosis and Management of Hyperparathyroidism
Management of Aortoenteric Fistula
Benign Anorectal Surgery: Management
Intraperitoneal Drainage and Pancreatic Resection
How Long Should Patients with Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas Be Followed?
What Is the Best Pain Control After Major Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery?
Are Opioids Overprescribed Following Elective Surgery?
Contemporary Management of Critical Limb Ischemia
The Use of Lavage for the Management of Diverticulitis
Description
Each year, Advances in Surgery reviews the most current practices in general surgery. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. John Cameron, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in general surgery bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323642279
About the Authors
John Cameron Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA