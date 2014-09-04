Advances in Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264631, 9780323264648

Advances in Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: John Cameron
eBook ISBN: 9780323264648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264631
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description

Each year, Advances in Surgery brings you the best current thinking from the preeminent practitioners in your field. A distinguished editorial board identifies current areas of major progress and controversy and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323264648
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264631

About the Authors

John Cameron Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

