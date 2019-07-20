Advances in Surgery, 2019 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722582, 9780323722636

Advances in Surgery, 2019, Volume 53-1

1st Edition

Editors: John Cameron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323722582
eBook ISBN: 9780323722636
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th July 2019
Description

Each year, Advances in Surgery reviews the most current practices in general surgery. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. John Cameron, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in general surgery bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
20th July 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323722582
eBook ISBN:
9780323722636

About the Editors

John Cameron Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

