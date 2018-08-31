Advances in Surgery, 2018 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642279, 9780323642286

Advances in Surgery, 2018, Volume 52-1

1st Edition

Authors: John Cameron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642279
eBook ISBN: 9780323642286
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st August 2018
Table of Contents

Surgeon Scorecards: Accurate or Not?

Laparoscopic Surgery for Small Bowel Obstruction: Is It Safe?

Prevention and Treatment of Clostridium Difficile Enterocolitis

The Management of Venous Thromboembolic Disease: New Trends in Anticoagulant Therapy Andrea Obi and Thomas Wakefield

Proper Use of Cholecystostomy Tubes

Is Maintenance of Certification Working in Surgery?

How Should Gallbladder Cancer Be Managed?

How to Predict 30-Day Readmission

Should the Management of a Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Be Regionalized?

Diagnosis and Management of Hyperparathyroidism

Management of Aortoenteric Fistula

Benign Anorectal Surgery: Management

Intraperitoneal Drainage and Pancreatic Resection

How Long Should Patients with Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas Be Followed?

What Is the Best Pain Control After Major Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery?

Are Opioids Overprescribed Following Elective Surgery?

Contemporary Management of Critical Limb Ischemia

The Use of Lavage for the Management of Diverticulitis

Description

Each year, Advances in Surgery reviews the most current practices in general surgery. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. John Cameron, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in general surgery bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care.

English
© Elsevier 2018
John Cameron Author

The Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD, USA

