Advances in Surgery, 2018, Volume 52-1

Surgeon Scorecards: Accurate or Not?

Laparoscopic Surgery for Small Bowel Obstruction: Is It Safe?

Prevention and Treatment of Clostridium Difficile Enterocolitis

The Management of Venous Thromboembolic Disease: New Trends in Anticoagulant Therapy Andrea Obi and Thomas Wakefield

Proper Use of Cholecystostomy Tubes

Is Maintenance of Certification Working in Surgery?

How Should Gallbladder Cancer Be Managed?

How to Predict 30-Day Readmission

Should the Management of a Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Be Regionalized?

Diagnosis and Management of Hyperparathyroidism

Management of Aortoenteric Fistula

Benign Anorectal Surgery: Management

Intraperitoneal Drainage and Pancreatic Resection

How Long Should Patients with Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas Be Followed?

What Is the Best Pain Control After Major Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery?

Are Opioids Overprescribed Following Elective Surgery?

Contemporary Management of Critical Limb Ischemia

The Use of Lavage for the Management of Diverticulitis