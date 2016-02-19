Advances in Surface Treatments provides information on technologies, applications, and effects of surface treatment processes on different materials. The text is composed of papers that are presented at the AST World Conference, ""Advances in Surface Treatments and Surface Finishing"", held in Paris in December 1986. The book is divided into six parts; each of which discusses a different topic in the field of surface treatment. These topics include thermal and thermochemical surface treatments; mechanical surface treatments and their effects; quality control of surface treated materials; surface finishing; surface coating; laser surface of hardening materials; and the relationship of surface treatment with the environment. Topics such as metallic coatings and special surface treatments are also covered in the book. The text is recommended for engineers who are not yet familiar with surface treatments as well as those who wish to contribute to the research in this field.

Table of Contents



I. Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments (Nitriding, Nitrocarburizing, Induction Hardening, Chromizing, Phosphatizing)

Surface Layer Characteristics and Corrosion Resistance of Nitrided and Nitrocarburized Carbon Steels

Non-Linear Thermal Problems in Progressive Induction Hardening

Residual Stress Caused by Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments (Abstract)

Some Experiences Gained with Plasma and Gas Nitrided 42cr Mo4 Steel Crankshafts

Prévision de la Microstructure des Couches Obtenues par Carbonitruration et Trempe

Contribution of Progressive Induction to the Controlled Hardening Treatment of Steel for Cold Rolling

Fatigue Strength Characteristics of Cr-Mn-Ti Steel after Cementation and Carbon-Nitrogen Hardening

Etude et Optimisation de la Phosphatation Au Zinc en Laboratoire

Structural and Physicochemical Factors Controlling the Formation of Chromium Carbide Cases During Chromizing

II. Mechanical Surface Treatments and Their Effects (Abrasive Flow Machining, Shot Peening)

Compressive Pre-stressing Using New Percussion Apparatus

Abrasive Flow Machining: A Process for Surface Finishing and Deburring of Workpieces with a Complicated Shape

Behavior of Surface Residual Stress Induced by Shot Peening

The Effect of Shot Peening Intensity on the Fatigue and Fretting-Fatigue Behavior of an Aluminum Alloy

Overview on the Shot Peening Process

III. Quality Control of Surface Treated Materials (Residual Stresses, Surface Roughness, Control of Surface Morphology)

A Model for the Development of Residual Stresses in Grinding

Adaptive Control in Grinding. Why and How

A Procedure for Setting up Exactly the Equipment for the Grid Projecting Type Moiré Method

Measurement of Residual Stress by the Incremental Hole Drilling Method (Abstract)

Computer Code for Tri-Axial X-Ray Strain and Stress Analysis Using Fitted Curves

IV. Surface Finishing Machining, Magnetabrasive Finishing, Grinding)

Influence of Grinding and Cavitation on Surface Integrity of Stainless Steel

Magnetabrasive Finishing: A Method for the Machining of Complicated Shaped Workpieces

V. Surface Coating (Aluminium Plating, Oxynit Process, Polymer Coating, PVD)

Aluminum Plating by Simplex Method Using Pulse Rectifier Current

Criteria for the Choice of a PVD Treatment for the Solution of Wear Problems

Resultats et Exemples d'Applications Industrielles des Procedes Sursulf et Oxynit

How to Choose Coatings in Fretting

Impact Erosion Kinetics on a Hardened Surface Coated with a Soft Material

The Protection of Thin Steel Sheet by Passivation and Coating with Polymers

VI. Laser Surface Hardening of Materials

Surface Finish in Laser Materials Processing

Relative Effects on Surfaces and Subsurfaces at Different Laser Wave Lengths

Surface Treatment of Materials Using High Power Lasers

Friction and Wear of Laser Treated Aluminum-Silicon Alloys

VII. Surface Treatments and the Environment (Wastewater Treatment, Air Purification)

LAFT/FKJA System for Surface Finishing Wastewaters Treatment

Industrial Compressed Breathing Air Purification

Late Paper

Improving Corrosion and Wear Resistance by Salt Bath Nitrocarbonizing Plus Oxidizing in Automated Facilities

Jet Kote a New Thermal Spraying Technique for the Protection of Turbine Blades Against Erosion