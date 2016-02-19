Advances in Surface Treatments
1st Edition
Technology — Applications — Effects
Description
Advances in Surface Treatments provides information on technologies, applications, and effects of surface treatment processes on different materials. The text is composed of papers that are presented at the AST World Conference, ""Advances in Surface Treatments and Surface Finishing"", held in Paris in December 1986. The book is divided into six parts; each of which discusses a different topic in the field of surface treatment. These topics include thermal and thermochemical surface treatments; mechanical surface treatments and their effects; quality control of surface treated materials; surface finishing; surface coating; laser surface of hardening materials; and the relationship of surface treatment with the environment. Topics such as metallic coatings and special surface treatments are also covered in the book. The text is recommended for engineers who are not yet familiar with surface treatments as well as those who wish to contribute to the research in this field.
Table of Contents
I. Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments (Nitriding, Nitrocarburizing, Induction Hardening, Chromizing, Phosphatizing)
Surface Layer Characteristics and Corrosion Resistance of Nitrided and Nitrocarburized Carbon Steels
Non-Linear Thermal Problems in Progressive Induction Hardening
Residual Stress Caused by Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments (Abstract)
Some Experiences Gained with Plasma and Gas Nitrided 42cr Mo4 Steel Crankshafts
Prévision de la Microstructure des Couches Obtenues par Carbonitruration et Trempe
Contribution of Progressive Induction to the Controlled Hardening Treatment of Steel for Cold Rolling
Fatigue Strength Characteristics of Cr-Mn-Ti Steel after Cementation and Carbon-Nitrogen Hardening
Etude et Optimisation de la Phosphatation Au Zinc en Laboratoire
Structural and Physicochemical Factors Controlling the Formation of Chromium Carbide Cases During Chromizing
II. Mechanical Surface Treatments and Their Effects (Abrasive Flow Machining, Shot Peening)
Compressive Pre-stressing Using New Percussion Apparatus
Abrasive Flow Machining: A Process for Surface Finishing and Deburring of Workpieces with a Complicated Shape
Behavior of Surface Residual Stress Induced by Shot Peening
The Effect of Shot Peening Intensity on the Fatigue and Fretting-Fatigue Behavior of an Aluminum Alloy
Overview on the Shot Peening Process
III. Quality Control of Surface Treated Materials (Residual Stresses, Surface Roughness, Control of Surface Morphology)
A Model for the Development of Residual Stresses in Grinding
Adaptive Control in Grinding. Why and How
A Procedure for Setting up Exactly the Equipment for the Grid Projecting Type Moiré Method
Measurement of Residual Stress by the Incremental Hole Drilling Method (Abstract)
Computer Code for Tri-Axial X-Ray Strain and Stress Analysis Using Fitted Curves
IV. Surface Finishing Machining, Magnetabrasive Finishing, Grinding)
Influence of Grinding and Cavitation on Surface Integrity of Stainless Steel
Magnetabrasive Finishing: A Method for the Machining of Complicated Shaped Workpieces
V. Surface Coating (Aluminium Plating, Oxynit Process, Polymer Coating, PVD)
Aluminum Plating by Simplex Method Using Pulse Rectifier Current
Criteria for the Choice of a PVD Treatment for the Solution of Wear Problems
Resultats et Exemples d'Applications Industrielles des Procedes Sursulf et Oxynit
How to Choose Coatings in Fretting
Impact Erosion Kinetics on a Hardened Surface Coated with a Soft Material
The Protection of Thin Steel Sheet by Passivation and Coating with Polymers
VI. Laser Surface Hardening of Materials
Surface Finish in Laser Materials Processing
Relative Effects on Surfaces and Subsurfaces at Different Laser Wave Lengths
Surface Treatment of Materials Using High Power Lasers
Friction and Wear of Laser Treated Aluminum-Silicon Alloys
VII. Surface Treatments and the Environment (Wastewater Treatment, Air Purification)
LAFT/FKJA System for Surface Finishing Wastewaters Treatment
Industrial Compressed Breathing Air Purification
Late Paper
Improving Corrosion and Wear Resistance by Salt Bath Nitrocarbonizing Plus Oxidizing in Automated Facilities
Jet Kote a New Thermal Spraying Technique for the Protection of Turbine Blades Against Erosion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162515
About the Author
A. Niku-Lari
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Industrial Technology Transfer, Gournay-sur-Marne, France