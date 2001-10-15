Advances in Surface Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759855, 9780080531397

Advances in Surface Science, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Marc De Graef Thomas Lucatorto
eBook ISBN: 9780080531397
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2001
Page Count: 454
Description

Surface science has a wide range of applications that include semiconductor processing, catalysis, vacuum technology, microelectronics, flat-panel displays, compact disks, televisions, computers, environmental monitoring of pollutants, biomaterials, artificial joints, soft tissues, food safety, pharmacy, and many more.

This volume is intended for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in universities, individual research groups and researchers working on surfaces of materials. It is of interest to chemists, solid-state physists, materials scientists, surface chemists, polymer scientists, electrical engineers, chemical engineers, and everyone involved in materials science.

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and industrial practitioners in applied physics (especially in the areas of thin film growth, optical coating, plasma etching, patterning, machining, polishing, fracture, tribology, and related areas).

About the Serial Editors

Marc De Graef Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Thomas Lucatorto Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

