Advances in Supramolecular Chemistry, Volume 7

Supramolecular assemblies in natural and artificial ion channels (G.J. Kirkovits, C.D. Hall). Ion recognition and transport by Poly-(R)-3-hyroxybutanoates and inorganic polyphosphates (R.M. Reusch). Functionalized macrocyclic ligands as sensory molecules for metal ions (G. Xue et al.). Chirality in calixarenes and calixarene assemblies (M. Vysotsky et al.). From molecules to crystals: supramolecular synthesis of solids (B. Moulton, M.J. Zaworotko). Index.
This volume presents a variety of articles that encompass the broad scope of supramolecular chemistry. Reusch's chapter covers biological channel compounds, while the work of Hall and Kirkovits looks into their synthetic counterparts. Metal ion sensors, calixarenes and "crystal engineering" are described by pioneers in these fields. This work, whilst current and authoritative, shows us that much remains to be undertaken and understood. It is hoped that this volume will be of interest to those who wish to fill these gaps; scientists already in the field and those who may see extensions of their own work that will bring them into it.
