Advances in Supramolecular Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305575, 9780080551968

Advances in Supramolecular Chemistry, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: G.W. Gokel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305575
eBook ISBN: 9780080551968
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 7th March 2000
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15300.00
11475.00
10710.00
11475.00
12240.00
11475.00
11475.00
12240.00
190.91
133.64
133.64
133.64
152.73
133.64
133.64
152.73
88.00
61.60
61.60
61.60
70.40
61.60
61.60
70.40
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
136.00
95.20
95.20
95.20
108.80
95.20
95.20
108.80
103.00
72.10
72.10
72.10
82.40
72.10
72.10
82.40
15300.00
11475.00
10710.00
11475.00
12240.00
11475.00
11475.00
12240.00
83.00
58.10
58.10
58.10
66.40
58.10
58.10
66.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of contributors. Preface(G.W. Gokel). Molecular self-assemblies through coordination: macrocycles, catenanes, cages, and tubes(K. Biradha, M. Fujita). Chiral self-assembled structures from biomolecules and synthetic analogues (M.C. Feiters, R.J.M. Nolte). Spherical molecular containers: from discovery to design (L.R. MacGillivray, J.L. Atwood). Synthetic peptide receptors: noncovalent interactions involving peptides (H-J. Schneider et al.). Rational design of synthetic enzymes and their potential utility as human pharmaceuticals: development of manganese(II)-based superoxide dismutase mimics (D.P. Riley). Designing active sites of synthetic artificial enzymes (J. Suh). The relevance of supramolecular chemistry for the origin of life(P.L. Luisi). Index.

Description

In this volume, inorganic, organic, and bioorganic chemistry are represented in contributions from around the world. Pioneering work in self-assembled structures organized by the use of transition metals is described in chapter 1, followed by details of extensive studies of self-assembled structures formed from various biomolecules in chapter 2. The next two chapters describe the formation of spherical molecular containers and their understanding of such structures based on Platonic and Archimedean solids, and the fascinating family of synthetic peptide receptors and the interactions that can be explored using these host molecules. In chapter 5 a mixture of computational chemistry, drug design, and synthetic organic and inorganic chemistry in the development of superoxide dismutase mimics is described. The final two chapters discuss the bioorganic and supramolecular principles required for the design of synthetic artificial enzymes, and the supramolecular self-assembly and its possible role in the origin of life.

It is hoped that this broad, international view of supramolecular chemistry and the many directions it leads will be of interest to those already in the field. It is also hoped that those outside the field may see extensions of their own work that will bring them into it.

Readership

For those already in the field. It is also hoped that those outside the field may see extensions of their own work that will bring them into it.

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762305575
eBook ISBN:
9780080551968

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.W. Gokel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Biology and Pharmacology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.