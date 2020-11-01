Advances in Supercapacitor and Supercapattery
1st Edition
An Innovation toward Energy Storage Devices
Description
Advances in Supercapacitor and Supercapattery: An Innovation toward Energy Storage Devices provides a deep insight into energy storage systems and their applications. The first two chapters cover the detailed background, fundamental charge storage mechanism and the various types of supercapacitor. The third chapter give details about the hybrid device (Supercapattery) which comprises of battery and capacitive electrode. The main advantages of Supercapattery over batteries and supercapacitor are discussed in this chapter. The preceding three chapters cover the electrode materials used for supercapattery. The electrolyte is a major part that significantly contributes to the performance of the device. Therefore, different kinds of electrolytes and their suitability are discussed in chapter 6 and 7. The book concludes with a look at the potential applications of supercapattery, challenges and future prospective. This book is beneficial for research scientists, engineers and students who are interested in the latest developments and fundamentals of energy storage mechanism and clarifies the misleading concepts in this field.
Key Features
- Presents the three classes of energy storage devices and clarifies the difference between between pseudocapacitor and battery grade material
- Covers the synthesis strategies to enhance the overall performance of the supercapacitor device (including power density)
- Explains the energy storage mechanism based on the fundamental concept of physics and electrochemistry
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D. Mechanical and Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
1: Background of Energy Storage
2: Fundamental Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems
2.1 Electrical Double Layer Capacitors (EDLC)
2.2 Pseudocapacitor
2.3 Supercapattery
3: Conducting polymeric nanocomposite for supercapattery
4: Carbonaceous nanocomposites for supercapattery
5: Binary Metal oxides for supercapattery
6: Ternary nanocomposites for supercapattery
7: Metal/Metal Oxide thin film Electrode for Supercapattery
8: Aqueous Electrolytes for supercapattery
9: Solid/Gel Polymer Electrolytes for Supercapattery
10: Industrial Scale applications of Supercapattery
11: Future Prospective and challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198971
About the Author
Mohammad Khalid
Mohammad Khalid is Professor and Head of the Graphene & Advanced 2D Materials Research Group at Sunway University, Malaysia. His research focuses on heat transfer at the nanoscale.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Graphene and Advanced 2D Materials Research Group (GAMRG), School of Science and Technology
Numan Arshid
Dr. Numan Arshid obtained his PhD in Physics with distinction from University of Malaya, Malaysia. His PhD research focused on the development of metal oxide nanostructures supported on carbon matrix for supercapacitor and electrochemical sensing applications. Additionally, he has worked on the preparation of solid/gel polymer electrolytes for electric double capacitors and novel electrode materials for hybrid supercapacitors. His research at the Graphene and Advanced 2D Materials Research Group (GAMRG) focuses on the preparation of 2D materials and their application for electrochemical energy storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Malaya, Malaysia
Nirmala Grace
Dr. A. Nirmala Grace is an Associate Professor at the Centre for Nanotechnology Research, VIT University, Vellore, India. She has more than 55 International Peer reviewed publications. Her current research group is working on various niche areas of nanotechnology like Hybrid Nanomaterials - Synthesis, Applications in Energy sector - Renewable Energy, Supercapacitors, Fuel cells, Batteries, Photoelectrocatalysis, H2 production and under Environmental, she is working on Photocatalysis and adsorbents for organic and Inorganic pollutant removal, CO2 conversion, and also on Sensor applications like gas and food sensors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor at the Centre for Nanotechnology Research, VIT University, Vellore, India
Ratings and Reviews
