Advances in Structure and Activity Relationship of Coumarin Derivatives
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Structure and Activity Relationship of Coumarin Derivatives covers the structural behavior of various coumarin derivatives for various potential pharmaceutical applications. Based on substitution targeted for active sites, the book takes a rational approach for designing new and specific potent drugs, optimizing existing ones, and developing novel reactions. This focused primer describes the chemical structure and activity of coumarin derivatives to explore the effects of different substituents at specific positions, and their properties for effective bioactivity.
Key Features
- Accessible and current coverage of coumarin derivatives from structure to potential applications
- Application of SAR technology to predict bioactivity of the derivatives based on its chemical structure
- Information for researchers in medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and related fields
Readership
Organic, Medicinal, Heterocycle, and Natural Products Chemists; secondarily interest in the general Pharma Sci market
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Coumarin and SAR
- 1.1 What is Coumarin?
- 1.2 Types of Coumarin and Examples
- 1.3 What is SAR?
- 1.4 Why SAR?
- 1.5 Application of SAR
- 1.6 When SAR Studies are Done
- 1.7 Needs of SAR
- 1.8 SAR of Coumarin in Disease Biology
- 1.9 Summary
- Chapter 2. Antimicrobial Agents
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 What is an Antibacterial Agent?
- 2.3 Antiviral Agents
- 2.4 Antifungal Agents
- Chapter 3. Antitumor Agents
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Unsubstituted Coumarin
- 3.3 Substitution in Coumarin Nucleus
- Chapter 4. Neuroprotective Agents
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Anti-Alzheimer Agents
- Chapter 5. Antidepressing Agents
- 5.1 Introduction
- Chapter 6. Anti-Inflammatory Agents
- 6.1 Introduction
- Chapter 7. Antioxidant Agents
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Coumarin Nucleus
- 7.3 SAR by Bond Dissociation Enthalpy
- 7.4 Radical Scavenging Activity
- 7.5 Antioxidant Capacity (or Total Antioxidant Capacity)
- 7.6 Chelating Activity
- Chapter 8. Anticoagulant Agents
- 8.1 Introduction
- Chapter 9. Miscellaneous Agents
- 9.1 Dopamine Inhibatory Activity
- 9.2 DNA-PK Inhibitory Activity
- 9.3 Antipsychotic Agents
- 9.4 Tyrosinase Inhibitors
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038734
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128037973
About the Editor
Santhosh Penta
Dr. Santhosh Penta completed his PhD in the field of synthetic organic and heterocyclic chemistry from NIT Warangal with postdoctoral experience with Prof. P. K. Panda, University of Hyderabad, Central University, Hyderabad. Dr. Penta has expertise in the design, synthesis, and, characterization of novel biologically potent nitrogen and sulfur heterocyclic compounds / novel chemical entities by using different methodologies and strategies. Currently during his tenure at NIT-Raipur, he has initiated the research work in multidisciplinary research programs including organic synthesis; and medicinal, combinatorial, and green chemistry, and started to study the biological activity. He is a lifetime member of scientific bodies like the Indian Council of Chemists, The Indian Science Congress Association, Materials Research Society of India, and Indian Chemical Society. Presently, three research scholars are working under his guidance for their PhD.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India