Advances in Structural Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559389679, 9780080526508

Advances in Structural Biology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: S.K. Malhotra
eBook ISBN: 9780080526508
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559389679
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st June 1996
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (S.K. Malhotra). conservation of Genome and Gene Structure from fishes to Mammals (R.B. Walter and D.C. Morizot). The Molecular Composition of the Tight Junction (A.G. Howarth and B.R. Stevenson). The Gap Junction (M.V. Singh and S. K. Malhotra). Classical and Desmosomal Cadherins (J.E. Collins). Cytoskeleton and Cell Adhesion Molecules in Cell Shape, Growth Regulation, and Neoplasia (R. Rajaraman). The Cytoskeleton of the Retinal Pigment Epithelium (D.M. Garcia and J.R. Koke). Lung Inflammation, Fibrosis, and the Concept of Fibroblast Heterogeneity (R.K. Barth, C.M. Baecher-Allan, A. Linares, V.N. Suchkova, G. Sukhikh, G. Grchko, Y. Blidchenko, E.A. Kogan, and R.P. Phipps). Fibrogenic and Anti-Fibrogenic Factors in Wound Repair (A. Ghahary, R. Panny, and E.E. Tredget). Antimicrobial Mechanisms of Activated Macrophages and their Induction by Cytokines (N.F. Neumann and M. Belosevic).

Description

The present volume continues the trend established in previous volumes in this series on Advances in Structural Biology. As in the past, diverse topics of current importance relevant to the theme of the series are included in the fourth volume.

S.K. Malhotra Editor

Department of Zoology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

