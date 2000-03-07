Advances in Structural Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305940, 9780080526515

Advances in Structural Biology, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: S.K. Malhotra
eBook ISBN: 9780080526515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762305940
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th March 2000
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (S.K. Malhotra). Fluorescent IN SITU Hybridization (FISH) as an Adjunct to Conventional Cytogenetics: Analysis of Metaphase and Interphase Cells (H.F.L. Mark). The Contribution of Defects in Insulin Signaling in Skeletal Muscle to Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes: Cellular and Molecular Aspects (K.C. McCowen and E.D. Abel). Cytopathic Hypoxia in Septic Shock (D.R. Schwartz, A. Malhotra, M.P. Fink). Bone Healing and the Differentiation of Osteoprogenitor Cells in Mammals (D.E. Ashhurst). Polyamine-Traveled Pathways: Significance in Health and Disease (U.R. Tipnis). Reactive Astrocytes, their Roles in CNS Injury, and Repair Mechanisms (J.L. Ridet and A. Privat). Plasticity and Rigidity in the Nervous System: Lessons from the Spinal Cord (H. Aldskogius). Ceruloplasmin: Structure and Function of a Ferroxidase (S. David and B.N. Patel). Expression of a Novel Nuclear Protein as Correlated with Brain Development (A. Raghunathan and M.C. Vemuri). Structure-Function Relationships of the Nuclear Envelope (C. Maske and D.J. Vaux). Membrane Pores (C.L. Bashford and C.A. Pasternak). Index.

Description

In keeping with the broad objectives set for the serial publication of Advances in Structural Biology, Volume 6 contains exhaustive articles from experts in diverse areas of biomedical research. The common thread among the various articles is their relevance to the applications of cell biology to human health.

About the Editors

S.K. Malhotra Editor

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

