Advances in Steam Turbines for Modern Power Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081003145, 9780081003251

Advances in Steam Turbines for Modern Power Plants

1st Edition

Editors: Tadashi Tanuma
eBook ISBN: 9780081003251
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081003145
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th November 2016
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
338.14
287.42
225.00
191.25
315.00
267.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
267.75
225.00
191.25
190.00
161.50
440.86
374.73
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Steam Turbines for Modern Power Plants provides an authoritative review of steam turbine design optimization, analysis and measurement, the development of steam turbine blades, and other critical components, including turbine retrofitting and steam turbines for renewable power plants.

As a very large proportion of the world’s electricity is currently generated in systems driven by steam turbines, (and will most likely remain the case in the future) with steam turbines operating in fossil-fuel, cogeneration, combined cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, geothermal, solar thermal, and nuclear plants across the world, this book provides a comprehensive assessment of the research and work that has been completed over the past decades.

Key Features

  • Presents an in-depth review on steam turbine design optimization, analysis, and measurement
  • Written by a range of experts in the area
  • Provides an overview of turbine retrofitting and advanced applications in power generation

Readership

R&D managers, steam turbine engineers and researchers working with steam turbine design as well as postgraduate students

Table of Contents

Part 1: Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization

1. Introduction to power plant steam turbines

2. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Rankine cycle, thermal power cycles and IGCC power plants

3. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Advanced ultra-supercritical thermal power plants and nuclear power plants

4. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Combined cycle power plants

5. Steam turbine life cycle cost evaluations and comparison with other power systems

Part 2: Steam turbine analysis, measurement and monitoring for design optimization

6. Design and analysis for aerodynamic efficiency enhancement of steam turbines

7. Steam turbine blade vibration analysis and detuning design using CFD and FEA

8. Steam turbine rotor design and rotor dynamics analysis

9. Steam turbine design for load following capability and highly-efficient partial operation

10. Design, analysis and measurement of wet steam stages and flow paths in steam turbines

11. Solid particle erosion analysis and protection design for steam turbines

12. Steam turbine monitoring technology, validation and verification tests for power plants

Part 3: Development of materials, blades and important parts of steam turbines

13. Developments in materials for ultra-supercritical (USC) and advanced- ultra-supercritical (A-USC) steam turbines

14. Development of last stage long blades for steam turbines

15. Introduction of new sealing technologies for steam turbines

16. Introduction of advanced technologies for steam turbine bearings

17. Steam valves with low pressure losses for ultra-supercritical (USC) and advanced ultra-supercritical (A-USC) plants

18. Temperature control technologies for steam turbine blades, rotors and casings

19. Manufacturing technologies for key steam turbine parts

Part 4: Turbine retrofitting, advanced applications in power generation and conclusions

20. Steam turbine retrofitting for life extension of power plants

21. Steam turbine retrofitting for power increase and efficiency enhancement

22. Advanced geothermal steam turbines

23. Steam turbines for solar thermal and other renewable energies

24. Advanced ultra-supercritical pressure (A-USC) steam turbines and their combination with carbon dioxide capture and storage system (CCS)

25. Steam turbine roles and necessary technologies for stabilization of the electricity grid in the renewable energy era

26. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081003251
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081003145

About the Editor

Tadashi Tanuma

Tadashi Tanuma is a Professor at Teikyo University, Japan and President of The Gas Turbine Society of Japan (2015).

Affiliations and Expertise

Teikyo University, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.