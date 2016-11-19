Advances in Steam Turbines for Modern Power Plants
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Steam Turbines for Modern Power Plants provides an authoritative review of steam turbine design optimization, analysis and measurement, the development of steam turbine blades, and other critical components, including turbine retrofitting and steam turbines for renewable power plants.
As a very large proportion of the world’s electricity is currently generated in systems driven by steam turbines, (and will most likely remain the case in the future) with steam turbines operating in fossil-fuel, cogeneration, combined cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, geothermal, solar thermal, and nuclear plants across the world, this book provides a comprehensive assessment of the research and work that has been completed over the past decades.
Key Features
- Presents an in-depth review on steam turbine design optimization, analysis, and measurement
- Written by a range of experts in the area
- Provides an overview of turbine retrofitting and advanced applications in power generation
Readership
R&D managers, steam turbine engineers and researchers working with steam turbine design as well as postgraduate students
Table of Contents
Part 1: Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization
1. Introduction to power plant steam turbines
2. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Rankine cycle, thermal power cycles and IGCC power plants
3. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Advanced ultra-supercritical thermal power plants and nuclear power plants
4. Steam turbine cycles and cycle design optimization: Combined cycle power plants
5. Steam turbine life cycle cost evaluations and comparison with other power systems
Part 2: Steam turbine analysis, measurement and monitoring for design optimization
6. Design and analysis for aerodynamic efficiency enhancement of steam turbines
7. Steam turbine blade vibration analysis and detuning design using CFD and FEA
8. Steam turbine rotor design and rotor dynamics analysis
9. Steam turbine design for load following capability and highly-efficient partial operation
10. Design, analysis and measurement of wet steam stages and flow paths in steam turbines
11. Solid particle erosion analysis and protection design for steam turbines
12. Steam turbine monitoring technology, validation and verification tests for power plants
Part 3: Development of materials, blades and important parts of steam turbines
13. Developments in materials for ultra-supercritical (USC) and advanced- ultra-supercritical (A-USC) steam turbines
14. Development of last stage long blades for steam turbines
15. Introduction of new sealing technologies for steam turbines
16. Introduction of advanced technologies for steam turbine bearings
17. Steam valves with low pressure losses for ultra-supercritical (USC) and advanced ultra-supercritical (A-USC) plants
18. Temperature control technologies for steam turbine blades, rotors and casings
19. Manufacturing technologies for key steam turbine parts
Part 4: Turbine retrofitting, advanced applications in power generation and conclusions
20. Steam turbine retrofitting for life extension of power plants
21. Steam turbine retrofitting for power increase and efficiency enhancement
22. Advanced geothermal steam turbines
23. Steam turbines for solar thermal and other renewable energies
24. Advanced ultra-supercritical pressure (A-USC) steam turbines and their combination with carbon dioxide capture and storage system (CCS)
25. Steam turbine roles and necessary technologies for stabilization of the electricity grid in the renewable energy era
26. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 19th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003145
About the Editor
Tadashi Tanuma
Tadashi Tanuma is a Professor at Teikyo University, Japan and President of The Gas Turbine Society of Japan (2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Teikyo University, Japan