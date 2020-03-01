Advances in Spectroscopic Monitoring of the Atmosphere
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Spectroscopic Monitoring of the Atmosphere provides a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge technologies and monitoring applications. Concepts are illustrated by numerous examples with information on spectroscopic techniques and applications widely distributed throughout the text. This information is important for researchers to gain an overview of recent developments in the field and thereby, make an informed selection of the most suitable techniques. As well as provide information that will allow researchers to explore implementing and developing new diagnostic tools or new approaches for trace gas sensing themselves.
The book covers advanced and newly emerging spectroscopic techniques for optical monitoring of gases and particles in the atmosphere. This book will be a valuable reference for atmospheric scientists, including those whose focus is applying the methods to atmospheric studies, and those who develop instrumentation. It will serve as a useful introduction to researchers entering the field and provide relevant examples to researchers and students developing and applying optical sensors for a variety of other scientific, technical, and industrial uses.
Key Features
- Overview of new applications including remote sensing by UAV, laser heterodyne radiometer, airborne MAX-DOAS, and more
- Features in-situ network observations and measurements for real-world data
- Includes content on leading edge optical sensors, reviewing their potential application across a variety of disciplines
Readership
Individuals interested in the measurements of atmospheric composition and developers of new instrumentation, including graduate students in atmospheric physics and related disciplines
Table of Contents
Section I Spectroscopic Techniques
1. Tunable laser direct absorption spectroscopy : reactive species like HONO
2. Laser-induced fluorescence spectroscopy OH, HO2, RO2
3. Incoherent broadband cavity enhanced absorption spectroscopy (IBBCEAS), including CE-DOAS (Cavity-Enhanced Differential Optical Absorption Spectroscopy): Iodine species, etc.
4. Dual freq. comb spectroscopy (FT-IR) long-path atmospheric measurements: GHGs
5. Cavity ringdown: NO3 and N2O5 airborne measurements
6. Photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS): GHGs / aerosols
7. Laser heterodyne radiometer: GHGs
Section II Platforms
8. Isotope Ratio Laser Spectrometry: GHGs towards reactive species
9. Albedometer : aerosol optical properties
10. Flux measurements: (Probably GHGs)
11. UAV sensing: GHGs
12. Balloon-borne and airborne measurements (including MAX-DOAS) : GHGs
13. Standard spectroscopic techniques / reference instruments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150146
About the Editor
Weidong Chen
Weidong Chen obtained his PhD degree from University of Lille 1 (France) in 1991. He has been a Lecturer at University of the Littoral Opal Coast (France) since 1993. He became a full Professor of Optics in 2003. His research mainly focuses on the developments of photonic instruments for optical sensing and metrology of atmospheric species (trace gases, aerosols). He has published over 160 peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals, conference proceedings and books. He has won several awards for his developments of a Fourier transform THz spectrometer, a laser sideband far-infrared spectrometer and an infrared laser instrument based on difference-frequency generation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, Universite du Littoral Cote d'Opale, France
Dean Venables
Dean Venables is a lecturer in chemistry at University College Cork, Ireland. He obtained his PhD from Yale University in 2001 with a study of the low frequency motions of liquids using ultrafast terahertz spectroscopy. Since 2003, his research has focused on developing and applying spectroscopic instruments to quantify trace gases and to characterize the optical properties of aerosols in the atmosphere. His work has explored and expanded the use of broadband optical cavities in the visible and ultraviolet and to aerosols. His group’s research includes laboratory, chamber, and field experiments and the group has participated in numerous international campaigns.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University College Cork (Ireland)
Markus Sigrist
Markus W. Sigrist obtained his PhD degree from ETH Zürich (Switzerland) in 1977. From 1996 until his retirement in 2013 he was Professor of Experimental Physics at ETH heading a group active in laser spectroscopy and sensing. His research focused on infrared laser development and spectroscopy emphasizing applications ranging from trace gas detection to medical sensing. He has authored or co-authored over 190 publications in reference journals and several book chapters and books. He is a fellow of the Optical Society (OSA) and OSA Traveling lecturer, and acts as Foreign Expert at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, ETH Zürich (Switzerland)