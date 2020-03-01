Advances in Spectroscopic Monitoring of the Atmosphere provides a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge technologies and monitoring applications. Concepts are illustrated by numerous examples with information on spectroscopic techniques and applications widely distributed throughout the text. This information is important for researchers to gain an overview of recent developments in the field and thereby, make an informed selection of the most suitable techniques. As well as provide information that will allow researchers to explore implementing and developing new diagnostic tools or new approaches for trace gas sensing themselves.

The book covers advanced and newly emerging spectroscopic techniques for optical monitoring of gases and particles in the atmosphere. This book will be a valuable reference for atmospheric scientists, including those whose focus is applying the methods to atmospheric studies, and those who develop instrumentation. It will serve as a useful introduction to researchers entering the field and provide relevant examples to researchers and students developing and applying optical sensors for a variety of other scientific, technical, and industrial uses.