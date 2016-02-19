Advances in Space Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199603, 9781483224633

Advances in Space Science

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Frederick I. Ordway
eBook ISBN: 9781483224633
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 464
Description

Advances in Space Science, Volume 2 brings together research and developments in the astronautical sciences. This volume is composed of six chapters on space physics, tracking, materials, electrical propulsion systems, and attitude control.
The introductory chapter considers selected examples of experimental areas suitable for investigation by means of space vehicles, with emphasis on high altitude satellites and space probes. The succeeding chapter examines the purposes of satellite tracking, several major tracking systems, problem of tracking lunar and planetary probes. Another chapter surveys the general problem areas with respect to space materials. These topics are followed by two chapters on plasma propulsion devices and electrostatic propulsion systems for space vehicles. The concluding chapter discusses the principles of altitude control of satellites and space vehicles. This book will prove useful to space scientists, engineers, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Contents of Volume 1

Experimental Physics Using Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Electrodynamics

III. High Energy Radiation

IV. Rocket Astronomy

V. Plasma Density and Temperature

VI. Micrometeorites

VII. Communication

VIII. Construction Practice and Environmental Testing

References

Tracking Artificial Satellites and Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Purposes of Satellite Tracking

III. Tracking Systems

IV. Optical Tracking of Lunar and Planetary Probes

References

Materials in Space

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Considerations

III. Materials for Structural and Mechanical Applications

IV. Applications Based on Special Properties

V. Outlook for the Future

References

Plasma Propulsion Devices

I. Introduction

II. Operating Ranges of Various Thrust Devices

III. The Arc-Heated Plasma Jet

IV. Low Temperature Magnetohydrodynamic Accelerator

V. Magnetohydrodynamic Shock Tube Accelerator

VI. Other Plasma Devices

VII. Thrust Loss from Frozen Flow in Nozzle

References

Electrostatic Propulsion Systems for Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. General Considerations

IV. Basic Features of Electrostatic Propulsion Systems

V. Details of Thrust-Producing System

VI. Optimization of Parameters

VII. Missions for Ion Propulsion Systems

VIII. Recommendations for Future Efforts

IX. Concluding Remarks

Symbols and Units

References

Attitude Control of Satellites and Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. First Principles

III. Torques

IV. Attitude Sensing

V. Attitude Control

References

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224633

About the Editor

Frederick I. Ordway

