Advances in Space Science
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in Space Science, Volume 2 brings together research and developments in the astronautical sciences. This volume is composed of six chapters on space physics, tracking, materials, electrical propulsion systems, and attitude control.
The introductory chapter considers selected examples of experimental areas suitable for investigation by means of space vehicles, with emphasis on high altitude satellites and space probes. The succeeding chapter examines the purposes of satellite tracking, several major tracking systems, problem of tracking lunar and planetary probes. Another chapter surveys the general problem areas with respect to space materials. These topics are followed by two chapters on plasma propulsion devices and electrostatic propulsion systems for space vehicles. The concluding chapter discusses the principles of altitude control of satellites and space vehicles. This book will prove useful to space scientists, engineers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Contents of Volume 1
Experimental Physics Using Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Electrodynamics
III. High Energy Radiation
IV. Rocket Astronomy
V. Plasma Density and Temperature
VI. Micrometeorites
VII. Communication
VIII. Construction Practice and Environmental Testing
References
Tracking Artificial Satellites and Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Purposes of Satellite Tracking
III. Tracking Systems
IV. Optical Tracking of Lunar and Planetary Probes
References
Materials in Space
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Considerations
III. Materials for Structural and Mechanical Applications
IV. Applications Based on Special Properties
V. Outlook for the Future
References
Plasma Propulsion Devices
I. Introduction
II. Operating Ranges of Various Thrust Devices
III. The Arc-Heated Plasma Jet
IV. Low Temperature Magnetohydrodynamic Accelerator
V. Magnetohydrodynamic Shock Tube Accelerator
VI. Other Plasma Devices
VII. Thrust Loss from Frozen Flow in Nozzle
References
Electrostatic Propulsion Systems for Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. General Considerations
IV. Basic Features of Electrostatic Propulsion Systems
V. Details of Thrust-Producing System
VI. Optimization of Parameters
VII. Missions for Ion Propulsion Systems
VIII. Recommendations for Future Efforts
IX. Concluding Remarks
Symbols and Units
References
Attitude Control of Satellites and Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. First Principles
III. Torques
IV. Attitude Sensing
V. Attitude Control
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224633