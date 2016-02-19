Advances in Space Science
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Space Science, Volume 1 brings together research and developments in the astronautical sciences. This volume is composed of six chapters that also cover the field of bioastronautics, which involves the human aspects of space travel.
The opening chapter deals with the orbits and interplanetary trajectories and a critical evaluation of interplanetary communications. The next chapters consider the problem of supplying power on board orbital and space vehicles, power being needed for many tasks in space, including the operation of communication systems. The remaining three chapters treat manned space cabin systems, the effects of radiation on man in space, and the nutritional aspects of space flight.
This book will be of great value to space scientists, engineers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 1
Foreword
Interplanetary Rocket Trajectories
I. Review of the Problems
II. The Generalized Mayer Problem
III. Optimal Ascent into a Circular Orbit
IV. Optimal Rocket Trajectories in Vacuo
V. The Case of Impulsive Thrusts
VI. The Primer on a Keplerian Arc
VII. Optimal Transfer between Coplanar Ellipses
VIII. Coplanar Terminal Ellipses of Small Eccentricity
IX. Transfer between Non-coplanar Orbits
X. Escape from and Entry into Circular Orbits
XI. Optimal Transfer between Two Planets
XII. Optimal Transfer between Planets in Given Positions
XIII. Correction for Nonuniformity of the Sun's Field
XIV. General Theory of Correctional Maneuvers
XV. Perturbation Maneuvers
References
Interplanetary Communications
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Space Communication
III. Examples of Space Communications
IV. Communication Satellites
V. Communication System Requirements
Glossary
References
Power Supplies for Orbital and Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. The Environment of Space
III. Power Requirements of Space Vehicles
IV. Primary Power Sources
V. Conversion Techniques
VI. Complete Systems
References
Manned Space Cabin Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Human Factor
III. Life-Support System
IV. Present and Future Systems
References
Radiation and Man in Space
I. Introduction
II. The Primary Cosmic Radiation and Its Transition in the Atmosphere
III. Time Variations of Cosmic Ray Intensity
IV. High Intensity Radiation Fields in Space
V. Conclusion
References
Nutrition in Space Flight
I. Prelude to Manned Space Flight
II. The Beginnings of In-Flight Feeding
III. Development of Interest in Space Flight
IV. Work Being Done in Government Agencies
V. Other Agencies Associated with Space Feeding
VI. Development of the Literature on Space Feeding
VII. Space Flight: The Man for the Job
VIII. Cabin Environment
IX. The Closed Cycle Systems
X. Ideal and Idealized Solutions to the Closed Cycle Problem
References
Appendix. A Decimal Classification System for Astronautics
Introduction
Classifications
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224626