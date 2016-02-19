Advances in Space Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199627, 9781483224657

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick I. Ordway
eBook ISBN: 9781483224657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 446
Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Contents of Volumes 1, 2 and 3

Doppler Effect of Artificial Satellites

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Devices

III. Perturbations

IV. Utilization of Results

References

On the Possibilities of the Existence of Extraterrestrial Intelligence

I. Introduction

II. The Origin of Planetary Systems

III. The Development of Intelligent Life

IV. The Thinking Process

V. The Development of Intelligent Mechanical Automata

VI. Extraterrestrial Intelligent Automata

VII. Concluding Remarks

Appendix: A Mathematical Definition of Thinking Functions

References

Bibliography

The Development of Multiple Staging in Military and Space Carrier Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development

III. Theoretical Aspects

List of Symbols

References

Bibliography

Spacecraft Entry and Landing in Planetary Atmospheres

I. Introduction

II. Entry Equations

III. Entry Analyses

IV. Recovery

V. Preliminary Design Aspects

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

List of Symbols

Development of Manned Artificial Satellites and Space Stations

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Aerospace and Space Vehicles

IV. New Concepts and Approaches

V. Costs

References

Bibliography

On the Utilization of Radioactive Elements as Energy Sources for Spacecraft Propulsion

I. Introduction

II. Classification, Production, and Properties of Radiergols

III. Domains and Limits of Radiergol Propulsion

IV. Radiothermal Engines

V. Radionic Engines

VI. Conclusions

Appendix I. Tables of Radiergols

Appendix II. Radiergol Theory

Appendix III. Curies, Roentgens, Kilowatts, and Protection

Appendix IV. Optimal Propulsion

Appendix V. Electrical Breakdown in Vacuum, After Cranberg

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of basic and applied astronautics. This book deals with one of the more practical aspects of artificial satellites, measurement of the Doppler effect.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the Doppler effect of Earth-circling satellites. This text then explores the possibility of the existence of intelligent beings other than man. Other chapters consider the historical development of multistage rockets and space carrier vehicles and explain the concepts and approaches to manned orbital flight. This book discusses as well the problems of bringing spacecraft safely through planetary atmospheres and onto the surface. The final chapter deals with radioactive elements as energy sources for spacecraft propulsion in orbital transfer and for travel between the worlds of the Solar System.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, astronomers, chemists, geologists, and geochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224657

About the Editors

Frederick I. Ordway Editor

