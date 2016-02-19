Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Doppler Effect of Artificial Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Devices
III. Perturbations
IV. Utilization of Results
References
On the Possibilities of the Existence of Extraterrestrial Intelligence
I. Introduction
II. The Origin of Planetary Systems
III. The Development of Intelligent Life
IV. The Thinking Process
V. The Development of Intelligent Mechanical Automata
VI. Extraterrestrial Intelligent Automata
VII. Concluding Remarks
Appendix: A Mathematical Definition of Thinking Functions
References
Bibliography
The Development of Multiple Staging in Military and Space Carrier Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Theoretical Aspects
List of Symbols
References
Bibliography
Spacecraft Entry and Landing in Planetary Atmospheres
I. Introduction
II. Entry Equations
III. Entry Analyses
IV. Recovery
V. Preliminary Design Aspects
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
List of Symbols
Development of Manned Artificial Satellites and Space Stations
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Aerospace and Space Vehicles
IV. New Concepts and Approaches
V. Costs
References
Bibliography
On the Utilization of Radioactive Elements as Energy Sources for Spacecraft Propulsion
I. Introduction
II. Classification, Production, and Properties of Radiergols
III. Domains and Limits of Radiergol Propulsion
IV. Radiothermal Engines
V. Radionic Engines
VI. Conclusions
Appendix I. Tables of Radiergols
Appendix II. Radiergol Theory
Appendix III. Curies, Roentgens, Kilowatts, and Protection
Appendix IV. Optimal Propulsion
Appendix V. Electrical Breakdown in Vacuum, After Cranberg
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Space Science and Technology, Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of basic and applied astronautics. This book deals with one of the more practical aspects of artificial satellites, measurement of the Doppler effect.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the Doppler effect of Earth-circling satellites. This text then explores the possibility of the existence of intelligent beings other than man. Other chapters consider the historical development of multistage rockets and space carrier vehicles and explain the concepts and approaches to manned orbital flight. This book discusses as well the problems of bringing spacecraft safely through planetary atmospheres and onto the surface. The final chapter deals with radioactive elements as energy sources for spacecraft propulsion in orbital transfer and for travel between the worlds of the Solar System.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, astronomers, chemists, geologists, and geochemists.
